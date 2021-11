Physical therapy can notably improve function and mobility in people of all ages who have injuries, medical conditions or illnesses. However, not everyone likes physical therapy due to the rigorous activity you must put in to receive results. Many people will decide to undergo surgery because they believe it is a faster and more effective method of treatment for their condition. Physical therapy can offer effective techniques that are designed to diminish pain and improve your ability to move without exacerbating your symptoms.

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO