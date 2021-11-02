CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills on food delivery apps don't include the human toll on workers

By Bobby Allyn
WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago

In New York, food delivery workers zip around on electric bikes, adding to already chaotic streets. NPR's Bobby Allyn delivered food with one of the workers to understand the challenges they face. BOBBY ALLYN, BYLINE: I meet Gustavo Ache (ph) in Lower Manhattan. He's making sure his e-bike is...

Related
pymnts

Drone Delivery Expands as Robots, Humans Race to Meet Consumers’ On-Demand Food Needs

As consumers, restaurants and third parties continue to struggle with the economics of delivery, the race to find alternatives to using human drivers is heating up. For its part, Flytrex, a Tel Aviv-based drone delivery company that promises to fulfill food orders within five minutes, announced on Tuesday (Oct. 26) that it is expanding to its third market in Holly Springs, North Carolina.
ELECTRONICS
AFP

New York food delivery workers mobilize against attacks, theft

"A colleague needs help to recover his bicycle!" says a message in the WhatsApp group of the Delivery Boys United, a team of food delivery workers in New York who are organizing to defend themselves following attacks and thefts. Vicente Carrasco, a 39-year-old from Mexico, formed the group in March after he was assaulted. They aim to protect themselves and their electric bikes, which cost around $3,000 and, along with their phones, are their livelihoods. Every night after a long day riding around the Big Apple, Carrasco and other "deliveristas," mostly men, meet under the Queensboro Bridge on the Manhattan side of the East River where they wait to come to the aid of any colleague in trouble. "If there is a bicycle stolen with GPS we follow it," he tells AFP, stressing they never go alone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAE

Tastykake recalls cakes that could have tiny pieces of metal in them

We are not trying to food shame you, but you might want to put down the Tastykake chocolatey cream-filled cupcake. The Food and Drug Administration published a notice from the company, recalling some of the its multi-pack cupcakes sold at stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
FOOD SAFETY
Register Citizen

How Do Your Eating Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Bill Gates? These Are the Billionaires' Favorite Foods to Snack On

Although the life of a billionaire looks glamorous from the outside — private jets, mansions around the world, Michelin-starred restaurants — in some ways billionaires can be shockingly down to earth. Case in point: Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, two of the richest people in the world, prefer a McDonald’s burger to most high-end cuisine. Read on for more insights into seven billionaires’ favorite snacks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Newsmax forced to put out statements saying vaccines don’t make you glow

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
