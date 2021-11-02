CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BES9w_0ckWD2Ab00

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians began removing the team’s scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians.

Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915.

The removal of the letters is expected to take several days. The sign will be placed in storage while the club evaluates options for a permanent spot for it.

‘There cannot be two Cleveland Guardians teams in Cleveland’: Roller derby team sues baseball franchise

A new “Guardians” sign will replace the old one and be erected before opening day 2022.

The American League franchise announced earlier this year it was changing its name in a move prompted by a national reckoning on racist names and symbols.

The team already has removed other signage inside and outside the downtown ballpark. The team’s official name switch is expected to take place in a few weeks, when Guardians merchandise will go on sale.

The changeover hit a snag last week when a roller derby team known since 2013 as the Cleveland Guardians sued the baseball team in federal court, alleging the switch infringes on its trademark.

In a statement, the Indians said they don’t believe there is a conflict between the parties and they remain confident in their position to move forward with the name change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Indians#Ap#The Major League Baseball#Cleveland Guardians#Roller Derby#American League
Fox 19

Removal of ‘Indians’ script sign at Progressive Field began Tuesday (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians took another step towards becoming the Guardians on Tuesday. The process to remove the “Indians” script text sign hanging above the Progressive Field stadium seats started on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Officials with the baseball organization said the Brilliant Electric Sign Company...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WFLA

Indians Script sign at Cleveland ballpark coming down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians Script sign is coming down. The Brilliant Electric Sign Company will begin the sign removal Tuesday morning. The process will take several days. The Cleveland baseball team formally announced it would change its name to the Cleveland Guardians on July 23. The City Planning Commission began reviewing the new Guardians Script sign in October. […]
MLB
Quad-Cities Times

Chicago Blackhawks seek to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter marks...
NHL
Sand Hills Express

“Indians” sign removed as MLB team starts rebranding

The “Indians” sign that has overlooked Cleveland’s Progressive Field since it opened in 1994 is coming down on Tuesday, as the city’s Major League Baseball team changes its name and branding to the Guardians. However, the team’s rebranding hit a snag last week when a roller derby team accused them of stealing their name.
NFL
Ironton Tribune

Scoreboard

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

New Zero Landfill Soccer Stadium

Even the most avid recycler realizes that some trash has to go to the landfill. But that’s actually not the case inside one of the nation’s newest soccer stadiums. Subaru Park has achieved zero landfill status. That means no cups, no bottles, not even half-eaten hot dogs will go to...
ADVOCACY
Chicago Tribune

2022 Cubs Convention canceled because of ‘safety reasons’ around an indoor event

The Chicago Cubs have canceled plans to hold their annual fan convention in January because of COVID-19 concerns. It’s the second straight year the Cubs Convention will not be held because of the pandemic. The 2021 event was canceled, but the team hoped it would return in 2022. The White Sox announced Friday they also have canceled plans for SoxFest. Even as ballparks opened to 100% capacity ...
MLB
Scarlet Nation

Live from Sanford Stadium

It's game day as top-ranked Georgia (8-0, 6-0) gets ready to take on Missouri (4-4, 1-3). Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN. Be sure to stay with UGASports throughout the day and follow our pre-game. for all the early news and notes.
FOOTBALL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy