Despite chatter, Deshaun Watson still with Texans after NFL trade deadline

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 5 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Despite trade conversations between the Texans and Miami Dolphins management surrounding Deshaun Watson, the embattled quarterback is still employed in Houston.

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon without a deal to send Watson to Miami, despite their efforts to make it happen.

According to SportsRadio 610 and Houston Chronicle insider John McClain, trade talks failed because Watson was unable to settle the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of various sexual misconduct.

If there had been a resolution to the lawsuits, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would have approved the trade. The Texans thought they had a deal almost two weeks ago, as McClain reported.

More from McClain:

"Sources said Watson didn’t want to reach financial agreements with his accusers because he thought it would be an admission of guilt, but as the deadline approached and Miami’s interest intensified, he relented.

"The sources said when Watson agreed to settlement discussions late last week, there wasn’t enough time for his attorney, Rustin Hardin, and Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs, to reach agreements with all 22 accusers.

"Ross was insistent on the settlements, or he wouldn’t allow Grier to make the trade with general manager Nick Caserio."

Watson is on the Texans' 53-man roster, collecting his $10.5 million salary, but does not practice with the team and has not been active for a game this season.

The plan now is to trade him this offseason, after the new league year begins in March, which allows more time for a resolution to Watson's legal cases. He scheduled to be deposed in February.

Watson has a no-trade clause, which in effect allows him to pick his own trade destination, though Houston holds the rights to his contract for the next four years.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension in 2020. His salary increases to $35 million in 2022 when the extension begins.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .

