UNLV to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at Rebels’ basketball games

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Athletics will require anyone attending UNLV Rebels’ basketball home games to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our Rebel community,” said UNLV Interim Director of Athletics Erick Harper. “After much thought and reviewing all feedback, we have decided to require vaccinations to attend UNLV basketball games at the Thomas & Mack Center for this season. The best way to protect yourself and others from this virus is to be fully vaccinated and we encourage all to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. Having a fully vaccinated audience will also allow fans to experience the games without wearing masks.”

According to a UNLV news release, the university is following the Emergency Directive issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

The policy will start prior to the 2021-2022 season which begins Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the season can request a refund through the UNLV Athletics ticket office. Season ticket holders who receive a refund will be able to buy the same seats for the 2022-2023 season.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
