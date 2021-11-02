CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says goodbye to Chiefs fans: 'You embraced me with open arms'

By Cam Ellis
Trade deadlines can always get emotional, which is where the Chiefs find themselves after a busy day of moves in Kansas City. Sending longtime offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets will surely sting a little bit for the fans, as the lineman was well-respected within the locker room and well-liked outside of it. Shortly after news of the trade broke, Duvernay-Tardif posted a lengthy message to Chiefs -- and Jets -- fans on Twitter:

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to the Kansas City Chiefs organization," it says. "They made my dream come true by drafting me in 2014. Thanks to Coach Reid who believed in me and supported me throughout my whole career to pursue both medical school and pro football, my two passions. Winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with this team will forever be one of my proudest moments.

"To the Chiefs fans, thank you for your support throughout all these years. You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest. My memories in Kansas City could not have been possible without you."

