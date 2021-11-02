CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Tim Walz named co-chair for President Biden's Council of Governors

By Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLyNB_0ckWAjfQ00

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN), along with co-chair Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH), convened the first Council of Governors under the Biden administration. The council is made up of 10 bipartisan Governors.

The President's Council of Governors was formed to bring the Federal and State governments together in an effort to keep America safe from threats on domestically. The council will advise the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security on direction for the National Guard and other support missions.

Walz, who spent 24 years in the Army National Guard, says he is thankful to help lead this council.

“I’m honored to have convened the first Council of Governors meeting. As a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, I am proud to serve as co-chair to lead this bipartisan group of governors in strengthening the state-federal partnership on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions. I look forward to working closely with the Council and the federal government on these important security issues.”

The Governors participating in the council are as follows:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair (D)
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair (R)
Delaware Governor John Carney (D)
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D)
Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R)
Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R)
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R)
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon (R)

