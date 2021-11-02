CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl-Anthony Towns launches Minnesota coat drive

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns announced on Tuesday that he is hosting a coat drive, KAT’s community Coat Drive, in partnership with Hy-Vee.

The All-Star is asking fans to donate new or gently used coats at Wolves home games or any local Hy-Vee, starting on Nov. 5.

“This time of year, winter coats are a high-need item – an essential item,” Towns said in a press release. “Whatever we can do to help our youth, and ease the burden of having proper winter wear, we’re going to do.”

The program will run through the end of the month and accept any size coats, including children, youth, and adults sizes.

The donated coats collected by KAT’s Community Coat Drive will be delivered to Youthlink, an organization in Downtown Minneapolis that works with homeless youth from ages 16-24 in the Twin Cities.

