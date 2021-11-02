LaGuardia is in the running for a $1M Aspen Prize

(OLNEY) The Aspen Institute announced yesterday that Olney Central College is one of 150 institutions nationwide that’s eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. In fact, being one of the 150 colleges selected is an honor in itself with nearly 1,000 community colleges throughout the country. The 150 eligible colleges are now invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive review process, which will culminate in the prize winner announcement in spring 2023. Olney Central College is one of ten chosen in Illinois. The list includes the other three IECC institutions, Lincoln Trail, Wabash Valley, and Frontier. Others include Lake Land, Lewis & Clark, Rend Lake, Carl Sandburg, Elgin Community, and William Rainey Harper College. For more, go to www.aspeninstitute.org.

