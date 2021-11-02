CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaGuardia is in the running for a $1M Aspen Prize

By City Desk
Campus News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Aspen Institute named LaGuardia Community College (“LaGuardia”) one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence [highered.aspeninstitute.org], the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more...

Campus News

Among Hispanic-Serving Institutions, CUNY colleges produce most Fulbrights

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has named seven CUNY colleges among the inaugural cohort of 35 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Leaders, the most of any university system in the nation. The classification was announced last week during the annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Campus News

Photography prof captures Covid on campus

Bergen Community College (NJ) was a place where we used to distribute copies of Campus News – and we probably will again very soon – but the pandemic happened and that campus was completely shuttered, so we had to ditch it. Whenever we’d venture onto the campus’s main group of...
VISUAL ART

