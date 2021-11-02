CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland A’s send relocation survey to Las Vegas baseball fans days after positive Alameda Co. vote

By Shayna Rubin
Vacaville Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland baseball fans may have hoped that the latest stride for the A’s Howard Terminal ballpark project would slow the club’s relocation efforts, but less than a week later, the A’s are gauging interest from Las Vegas sports fans. Last Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors tentatively approved...

TravelPulse

Talk of Oakland Athletics' Move to Las Vegas Heats Up

The chatter about the Oakland Athletics relocating to Las Vegas is heating up. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that, for at least the seventh time, officials from the Major League Baseball franchise were in Sin City this week to talk to city and county officials about relocation as well as touring potential sites.
NFL
Florida Phoenix

As goes baseball, so goes America

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Baseball is often referred to as the national pastime because it is intrinsically linked to American culture, history, and politics.  Pivotal moments of baseball’s history, such as Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, labor disputes, and various presidents throwing out ceremonial first pitches, are chronicled in Ken Burns’ award-winning documentary mini-series, “Baseball” (1994). On Tuesday, […] The post As goes baseball, so goes America appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Caesars to sell Las Vegas Strip resort in early 2022

Citing the $5.6 billion price MGM Resorts is paying for The Cosmopolitan as an enticement, Caesars Entertainment says it will start the process to sell one of its Strip resorts by early 2022. Caesars’ operating results set an all-time quarterly adjusted-earnings record in Las Vegas, as well as a new...
SFist

Day Around the Bay: San Francisco In Orange Tier, CA Back to Red, Per CDC

San Francisco and other Bay Area counties slipped backwards again in the CDC's tier system for COVID spread. San Francisco has gone in and out of yellow or "moderate" territory the past few weeks, and we are back in the orange or zone with >50 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, or 65.91 to be exact. Statewide, we jumped back into the red or "high" transmission tier. [CDC / Chronicle]
Vacaville Reporter

SF Giants: How a draft day mistake led Buster Posey to San Francisco

While the Giants and their fans are honoring Buster Posey after he put the wraps on a storybook 12-year career, they should take a moment to realize none of this should have happened. At least not in San Francisco. Posey’s seven All-Star appearances, four Silver Slugger Awards, Rookie of the...
NFL
FanSided

Oakland A’s already feeling out Las Vegas residents

The Oakland A’s are doing their best to play both sides of the stadium coin. While they have claimed that the Howard Terminal Project, and keeping the A’s in Oakland, as their preference, actions speak louder than words. They have continued to flirt with Las Vegas as well, with their list of preferred stadium destinations to be unveiled after the World Series.
Refugio Garcia

Humpday in the East Bay: A's explore Las Vegas, wet weather expected to return and RVs now permitted in Oakland

(Photo: Oakland Athletics) A’s solicit interest from Las Vegas fans for a new ballpark after making progress with Alameda Co. The Oakland Athletics made progress in working with Alameda County last Tuesday, fleshing out key components for the financing required to construct a new waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal. But less than a week later, the A’s sent a survey to gauge the interest of Las Vegas baseball fans, East Bay Times reports.
reviewjournal.com

New golf courses can’t use Colorado River water, Las Vegas board says

New golf courses that come to Las Vegas won’t be able to use Colorado River water for irrigation, a municipal water board decided on Tuesday. The rule change, approved unanimously by the Las Vegas Valley Water District board, will affect only new courses coming to the city of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County. Existing courses will be able to continue using municipal water from the river.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Aviators release A's relocation survey, 2022 home schedule

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators on Monday released a survey on behalf of the Oakland Athletics' possible relocation. The team also released its 2022 home game schedule. "As part of the planning process, the A’s have engaged a third-party company to conduct a market study to determine...
MLB
KTNV

Las Vegas Aviators release survey gauging interest in possible A's move

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gauging interest in a possible move by the Oakland A's with a survey sent to fans who have purchased tickets. The email says as part of the planning process, the A's are conducting a study to determine the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas.
MLB
Yardbarker

Athletics casing out Las Vegas for potential relocation?

After the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, the Athletics just might be doing the exact same thing. Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday that the Athletics emailed fans of the Las Vegas Aviators, their Triple-A affiliate, with a survey. The survey was intended to gauge the local interest in the Athletics potentially moving to Las Vegas and building a new ballpark there.
MLB
lvsportsbiz.com

Oakland Athletics Invite Las Vegas Aviators Fans To Offer Opinions On Ballpark Idea In Las Vegas

If you have 10 minutes to fill out a survey and if you’re a Las Vegas Aviators baseball fan, the Oakland Athletics would like to hear from you. The A’s say the team is considering moving to Las Vegas and thinking about building a new baseball park. So, they’ve hired a third-party company to figure out the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas. The Aviators are the Triple A minor league affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Here’s the survey invitation sent to Aviators fans.
MLB
ballparkdigest.com

A’s ask for feedback on Las Vegas Strip ballpark

No surprise that the focus is on a Las Vegas Strip ballpark: In September we reported that local politicians and business leaders thought that the team would end up on the Strip, based on their negotiations with Athletics ownership. You can read more about these sites in our original story, but basically the three locales were at the north and south ends of the Strip, with a third right about in the middle. There are good arguments for all three sites, and now that the A’s reportedly have warmed to the idea of working on development as part of the ballpark plan, the rationales for all three sites are pretty apparent: the north site may be closer to casinos and the Convention Center, but the south site may end up making the most sense in terms of development that could attract locals and tourists. Vegas has already broken some long-standing assumptions regarding sports teams on relying on tourists for sustained ticket sales; Las Vegas is clearly an event-driven economy, and the NFL and NHL draw well catering to those tourists. Whether this can be sustained over the course of a long MLB season is another matter, of course. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
NFL
news3lv.com

What's driving the great resignation in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, which translated into a record-high 2.9% "quits rate," which is measured against the nation's total employment rate. "The catalyst for it all seems to have been...
