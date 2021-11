Editor’s note: This essay was translated from Spanish to English. In my Mexican culture, we’re always celebrating every birthday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special day as a family. But on the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos), it’s different. We don’t celebrate Halloween or death like many people think. We celebrate that special day to honor the family members and friends who have passed away. But this is strange since honoring your family and loved ones is something that’s always done every day. I became more interested in the Day of the Dead tradition as I grew older because I began to understand it more and appreciate my culture’s traditions.

