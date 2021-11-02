CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A week after military coup, protests continue in Sudan

By Eyder Peralta
 4 days ago

A little more than a week after a military coup, protesters in Sudan are still out in the streets demanding civilian rule. Now, it's a pivotal moment for Sudan, which two years ago ousted its dictator and one of the most remarkable pro-democracy movements on the African continent. NPR's Eyder Peralta...

AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
Audie Cornish
Crises in the Horn of Africa monopolize the U.S. envoy in the region

The Biden administration's envoy for the Horn of Africa is very busy these days. A civil war in Ethiopia has been going on for about a year. And that country is scheduled to lose its American trade preferences because of the war. Meanwhile, in Sudan, military leaders staged a coup last week, which upended that country's path to democracy. So what are the current goals for the U.S. in that region?
POLITICS
IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
PROTESTS
AFP

Ortega a shoo-in in 'sham' Nicaragua vote

Nicaraguans go to the polls Sunday for presidential elections dismissed as a "sham" by the international community, with all viable challengers to long-term leader Daniel Ortega locked up or in exile. - 'A complete sham' - A grouping of Nicaraguan and international NGOs this week urged the United Nations to investigate "gross human rights violations" under Ortega's rule.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sudan activists reject power-sharing, call for strikes

Sudan’s protest movement has rejected international-backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, calling for two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday. This comes as a leader with the country’s main political party urged the international community to increase pressure on the generals to stop what he called an “unfortunate escalation.”The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover...
PROTESTS
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, drawing condemnation from Washington. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country. He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts. At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger. “I invite everyone to...
WORLD
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
AFP

Poles protest mother's death blamed on abortion law

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in Warsaw and dozens of other Polish cities to denounce a nine-month-old abortion law blamed for claiming the life of a pregnant mother, organisers said. The 30-year-old woman died of septicaemia in a Polish hospital after her 22-month-old foetus died in her womb, the family's lawyer Jolanta Budzowska tweeted. She was, she added, the first victim of the near-total ban on abortion. Izabela, married for 10 years and a mother of a nine-year-old child, agonisingly described her worsening condition in text messages made public since her death in late September.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

