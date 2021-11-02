Grayson's Equi-Partners adds therapy for veterans

“I’ve often said there is nothing better for the inside of the man, than the outside of the horse.”

— Ronald Reagan

GRAYSON An equine organization is saddling up to help veterans with a variety of needs.

Kelly Hall, founder of Equi-Partners, said the organization offers therapeutic riding, basic horsemanship and equine assisted learning to children, but this month is adding veterans to its clientele.

“(Veterans) participate for a variety of reasons — mental health, like skills and physical challenges,” Hall said, noting they work with two veterans per session for more than 20 sessions.

Equi-Partners is a member of PATH, a group for the betterment of public health which provides standards for equine-assisted activities for instruction, horse care, administration and facility, Hall said.

“By being part of PATH, participants can receive consistent service if they move from center to center,” she said. “PATH provided certification of instructors at three levels as well as accreditation of programs. Our goal is for all of our instructors to be certified (most of our instructors are certified) and the others are instructors-intraining to become certified.”

Unmounted work using the natural behavior of the horse to build life skills is the approach taken by Equi-Partners, Hall said.

Horses have a fine-tuned ability to read their environment and human emotions, making them ideal for therapy.

“We may ask a participant to catch and lead a loose horse in an arena,” Hall explained. “If the participant feels frustration and anger, the horse will move away from them. If they remain calm and approach the horses with positive feelings, for veterans as well as therapeutic rides.

The horse will stand and allow them to catch them. This teaches emotional regulation and self-control. We can then discuss how they approach the people in their life and this leads to an emotional understanding.”

Physical benefits can be gained through equine therapy. Hall said a horse’s four-beat gait and the movement it produces is similar to a human’s walk, which can help the rider develop muscles and muscle memory much like walking.

Leading a horse to walk, then halt, then walk can help strengthen core muscles in the leader, she said. “They must engage their core to stay in balance with the horse as the horse changes speed and direction,” Hall said. The rhythm of a horse’s walk can stimulate a rider to communicate more, Hall said, and it gives someone who uses a wheelchair a renewed feeling of freedom.

“While sitting on a horse, they are at eye level or above with others and the horse does what the rider asks much the same as when they could walk on their own,” she said.

Horses also can teach large, life lessons, Hall explained, using this example:

“Horses are tempted by food. The food can represent a temptation a participant has. Such as drugs, overeating, OCD behavior, etc. It would be the participant’s challenge to have the horse on the leadrope and decide how to prevent the horse from eating. When the horse pulls the rider to the food, it can be pointed out that our temptations are like a 1,000pound animal pulling us into them. Then the participant can problem solve how to keep the horse from eating. It is not about brute strength, but more about showing leadership to the horse and ourselves.”

