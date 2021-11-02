CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 36,000 points. The Dow...

The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
investing.com

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Since rising inflation, a decline in overall productivity, and an expanding trade deficit could heighten stock market volatility in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-yielding dividend stocks Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) and ABB Ltd (ABB) to ensure a steady income stream. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary rating system.Companies that pay dividends are generally well established and relatively less subject to market risks. Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, stated, “Elevated cash levels, below average payout ratios...and an unprecedented recovery in corporate earnings are setting the stage for an extended rebound in shareholder distribution.”
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) plunged 18% on Thursday after the biotech's third-quarter financial results fell short of investors' expectations. Moderna's revenue rocketed more than 30-fold to $5 billion, fueled by sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker's net income, in turn, soared to $3.3 billion, or $7.70 per share, compared to a net loss of $233 million, or $0.59 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
investing.com

Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rising valuations and hefty year-to-date gains for big technology stocks are pushing some investors to diversify away from the sector that has led markets for years. Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Nvidia has tremendous growth opportunities in gaming, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. Intuitive Surgical's robotic surgical systems could potentially be used in 15 times more procedures than they are now. MercadoLibre's e-commerce and fintech platforms should enable it to expand dramatically. You've no doubt heard of FOMO -- the...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Jobs Report: Hiring Picks Up As Unemployment Falls; Dow Jones Futures Gain

The U.S. economy added back 531,000 jobs in October as hiring strengthened as the latest Covid wave receded. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% and wage growth remained strong. After the jobs report, Dow Jones futures extended modest gains in early Friday stock market action. Private-sector payrolls rose 604,000 in...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Nvidia Just Showed Warren Buffett How It's Done

Warren Buffett got schooled a few times during the pandemic. And now it's Nvidia's (NVDA) turn to pass up Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB). Shares of best-in-class computer chip designer, Nvidia, saw their market value soar Thursday to $743.8 billion after jumping more than 12%. That pushes the company's value further, 14%, past the $652 billion market value of Berkshire Hathaway. And it also makes Nvidia, a 28-year old company and one of IBD's top companies for ESG, the seventh most valuable in the S&P 500.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Coca-Cola provides a thirst-quenching 3% dividend yield to income investors. ExxonMobil is a Dividend Aristocrat with a market-crushing 5%-plus yield. Energy Transfer's stock offers income investors a well-covered yield topping 6.7%. If you went by popular impressions of a company, you would probably think that the most widely held stocks...
STOCKS
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Peloton, Moderna, Nikola

U.S. stocks rose Friday after the October jobs report indicated that hiring is gaining traction heading into the holidays. Here are some of the companies that took a hit on Friday. 1. Peloton PTON | Down 34.89%. Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report continued...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

These Semiconductor Stocks Are Surging On Upbeat Earnings News

Semiconductor stocks are hopping again. This past week saw a bunch of chip stocks breaking out of bases and racing to all-time highs. Chip stocks rising on upbeat earnings news on Friday included Microchip Technology (MCHP), Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) and Synaptics (SYNA). All three delivered better-than-expected September-quarter reports late Thursday.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Buy In November 2021? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch

Despite the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy update, tech stocks continue to gain in the stock market today. This is evident as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite heads towards newer heights as of today’s opening bell. If anything, the current focus on tech stocks makes sense in the larger scheme of things. For the most part, the pandemic supercharged the world’s reliance on tech. From the current immense demand for enterprise software services, fintechs, and even streaming tech, this is apparent. So much so that tech firms are also among the names turning heads during the current earnings season.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS

