Are Perms Bad For Your Hair?

Dreaming of long, luscious locks? We love bobs and pixie cuts, but there's just something timeless about long, waist-scraping hair. We're entering the cold winter months, which means there's no better time to transform your hair to keep up with the trends. After all, long hair means plenty of different ways to style it, not to mention all the fun hair accessories you can use. It all starts with getting into the routine of putting your hair first. Steps like less heat, more frequent trims, saying no to dry shampoo, and, most importantly, investing in a quality hair growth oil can transform your tresses in no time. Hair growth oils restore nutrients to your strands and scalp to increase hair production, strengthen the roots, and eliminate breakage. Rapunzel's secret? Probably a hair growth oil. Ahead, shop 18 hair growth serums for every hair type in the book.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO