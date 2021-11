Georgia is 7-0 and still No. 1 in the polls and coming off the bye week. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs this week, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Cincinnati each got all 14 votes, with Alabama getting 13 votes, Ohio State getting nine votes, Michigan getting five votes, and Oklahoma getting one vote. Georgia got the No. 1 seed in all 14 votes. Georgia was in all seven of ESPN's most likely CFP scenarios, but, interestingly enough, its most likely scenario (10 percent) has Alabama getting in after a likely SEC Championship win over the Dawgs.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO