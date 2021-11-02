CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart announces engagement, talks 'chill' wedding plans

Kristen Stewart announced Tuesday she is engaged to Dylan Meyer.

The "Spencer" actress revealed her good news on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," opening up about how the proposal went down.

MORE: 'Spencer,' starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, trailer released

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart, 31, said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

The "Twilight" alum previously told host Howard Stern in November 2019 she wanted to pop the question to Meyer.

Stewart added that she wants to keep their big day "chill" and she doesn't want to wear a traditional wedding dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSGMG_0ckW83uE00
LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York.

"I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just gonna stand, do vows and f------ party after."

Stewart said she plans to wear "the best pair of Levi's ever" and "an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it," which she hopes will make Meyer "laugh hysterically."

While Stewart has no social media, Meyer has given fans a glimpse into their romance on her Instagram.

MORE: Kristen Stewart says it's a 'slippery slope conversation' if gay characters can only be played by gay actors

Meyer first shared a snap of them kissing in October 2019 and shared birthday tributes for Stewart last year and this year .

Most recently, Meyer gushed over Stewart portraying Princess Diana on the big screen, writing , "awful proud of this hard-working princess."

