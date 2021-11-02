Keep Your Kids (And Dads) Off Instagram — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Occasionally, Nashville Parent Managing Editor Michael Aldrich has thoughts and opinions. He shares them in his bi-monthly column, "Dad Beat." Recently, I was watching my 2-year-old try to eat a bowl of oatmeal on his own (quite unsuccessfully, I might add). For some reason, the only way he would allow the spoon to enter his mouth was upside down, and when I tried to turn it right side up, he went ballistic. So I sat there watching him desperately scoop up oatmeal bites and slowly bring them up to his mouth while each bite fell to the floor (or on him) just before hitting his mouth. It was one of those parenting moments that’s sad but also kind of hilarious — like when they give themselves their first haircut; or when they want to show everybody that “boo-boo” on their middle finger.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO