CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Keep Your Kids (And Dads) Off Instagram — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

By Vince Grzegorek
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre and Zac explore the Browns' deadline day drama. We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and...

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Some Big Picture Browns Questions — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Andre and Zac talk quarterbacks, expectations, aggressiveness and roster building. We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
NFL
Chicago Parents

Your New Favorite Mom Friends Host the Kids Are Weird Podcast

Momhood can be pretty lonely and sometimes confusing, but few really talk about that in a time when so much of social media shows parenting through rose-colored glasses. Enter childhood besties Ashley Pettovello and Becca Traud, girl moms on a mission to rip the lid off all the weirdness that comes with having kids through their podcast, Kids Are Weird Podcast. Listening feels like you’re hanging out with them over coffee, sharing in their infectious giggles as they spill the tea on all things mom, from Target binges to husbands’ potty habits.
CHICAGO, IL
Nashville Parent

DAD BEAT: Let Your Kids Fail

Occasionally, Nashville Parent Managing Editor Michael Aldrich has thoughts and opinions. He shares them in his bi-monthly column, "Dad Beat." Recently, I was watching my 2-year-old try to eat a bowl of oatmeal on his own (quite unsuccessfully, I might add). For some reason, the only way he would allow the spoon to enter his mouth was upside down, and when I tried to turn it right side up, he went ballistic. So I sat there watching him desperately scoop up oatmeal bites and slowly bring them up to his mouth while each bite fell to the floor (or on him) just before hitting his mouth. It was one of those parenting moments that’s sad but also kind of hilarious — like when they give themselves their first haircut; or when they want to show everybody that “boo-boo” on their middle finger.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Karrion Kross Shares Message After WWE Release, Adam Scherr Responds

– Following his WWE release this week, former Superstar Karrion Kross posted a video clip on his Instagram account showing a cemetery along with some ominous music. He wrote in the caption, “I heard you all the entire time.” Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, later posted a response to Kross on his Instagram story.
WWE
HollywoodLife

‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray, 81, Shops For Groceries As She’s Spotted For The 1st Time In Years

‘Dallas’ star Linda Gray went for a Costco run near her California home this week, marking her first public appearance in a while. Veteran actress and former model Linda Gray stepped out for a grocery run near her home in Valencia, Calif. earlier this week. The star of the classic 1978 soap opera Dallas, 81, grabbed some fruits and a blanket at a Costco on Wednesday, Nov. 3, marking the first time she’s been spotted in public in a while. The actress looked casual in black sweatpants and a light sweater, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Browns#Cleveland Scene
hotnewhiphop.com

Chad Ochocinco Disputes Google Net Worth

Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco is widely known for his antics and charisma on and off the field, and rarely shies away from defending himself and his ever-changing last name. Famously popularizing the term, 'child, please' Ochocinco prides himself on asserting his dominance over people or 'children' who think they have a shot at making the former Bengals' great look bad.
NFL
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer looks charming as delightful Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Talented cosplayer Eva, also known as Mayweda, charmed the socks off her fans with an incredible take on Demon Slayer’s most alluring character, Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji. Mitsuri Kanroji has captivated the hearts of Demon Slayer fans from the moment she first appeared on the show in Episode 21. It’s not all that surprising since she has a unique appearance and a pleasant personality.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cleveland Scene

Masked Singer National Tour Coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in June 2022

The Masked Singer National Tour live show that comes to E.J. Thomas Hall on June 9 will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show as well as one local celebrity at every show who'll perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess mystery man or woman's identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.
CLEVELAND, OH
movin925.com

PODCAST: What’s On Your Mind (10/27/21)

Brooke wants to hang out with Jeff on Halloween, Jose is blaming Alexis for his dating woes, Alexis learned to change a flat tire, and Jeff thinks there needs to be more rules for cheering at football games. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Minnesota

Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Life is constantly changing, but for parents, one of the biggest life changes is when the last of their children leave home. WCCO’s Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro recently became empty nesters, and they’re dealing with all the emotions surrounding the realization that their kids are out of the house — and their lives have changed. They’re sharing their experience, and some tips to help you navigate that life-changing event when it comes time for your kids to leave the nest. —- It seems like just yesterday that settling disputes with three kids close in age was one of our biggest...
KIDS
Cleveland Scene

Baltimore Ravens LB Malik Harrison, Former OSU Buckeye, Shot in Leg Downtown Sunday

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison, who played collegiately at Ohio State University, was shot in the leg by a stray bullet in downtown Cleveland Sunday night. A statement posted by the Ravens on social media said that Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland and was struck in the left calf. He received medical care for his non-life-threatening injuries at MetroHealth and is returning to Baltimore today, having consulted with team doctors.
NFL
Cleveland Scene

A Young Girl Finds Her Place in the World in 'Where Did We Sit on the Bus' at Cleveland Play House

Sure, I've lost some degree of patience after being restrained by Covid for the last 17 months, so let's jump to the conclusion: You should find a way to see the current show at the Cleveland Play House. "Where Did We Sit on the Bus?" is an innovative and absorbing one-person show employing the Latin rhythms that nurtured its creator and original performer, Brian Quijada. Beyond that, the production features Hamilton-esque touches in regard to its inventive take on storytelling.
CLEVELAND, OH
papermag.com

Beyoncé Followed Jay-Z on Instagram

And as quickly as it came, it is once again already gone. The day after rejoining the social media platform, Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram. The rapper hasn't given any reason behind his sudden departure or whether or not he plans to make a return in the future but we can at least enjoy it while it lasted.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Scene

MasterChef is Bringing the Cooking Competition Live to Akron This Weekend

If you've ever wanted to take your honorary judging of the meals cooked on MasterChef from the couch to in-person, this week is your chance. On Saturday, Nov. 6, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are coming to the Akron Civic Theatre for a live cooking competition show as a part of the MasterChef Live tour.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy