Congress & Courts

Senator Rob Portman plans to continue push for passage of infrastructure bill

By Sartaj Singh
hometownstations.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Infrastructure bill is gaining support from a United States Senator. Senator Rob Portman is voicing his support for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. During a conference call with reporters, Portman stated that the bill is...

www.hometownstations.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Congress Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, How It Will Impact Our Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region? The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work. “We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.” Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rob Portman
journalofaccountancy.com

Infrastructure bill tax provisions include ERC termination

The employee retention credit will be terminated early and broker reporting of cryptoasset transfers will be required as a result of legislation (H.R. 3684) that passed the House of Representatives late Friday and is headed to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. Known as the Infrastructure Investment...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Infrastructure bill's passage met with praise and pans from Pennsylvania officials

Pittsburgh-area officials’ thoughts on the $1 trillion infrastructure package aligned with the prevailing opinions of their parties, with Republicans criticizing the bill as lavish while Democrats hailed it as an opportunity to make necessary repairs to the nation’s infrastructure. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, called the measure historic, and...
NBC News

House passes $555 billion infrastructure bill, sends legislation to Biden's desk

The House passed a $555 billion infrastructure bill on Friday night, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden who is expected to quickly sign the measure into law. The funding package, which passed 228 to 206 and relied on Republican votes to get across the finish line, will ramp up government spending on roads, bridges and airports, as well as funding for public transit, water and broadband.
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill

CONNECTICUT, USA — Both chambers of Congress have now approved a major package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates. With assistance from 13 Republicans in the House, the bipartisan measure now goes to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
WCVB

Members of Massachusetts congressional delegation react to passage of $1.2T infrastructure bill

BOSTON — Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are sharing their thoughts on the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. The infrastructure measure cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support. The bill that would provide huge sums for highway, mass transit, broadband, airport, drinking and wastewater, power grids and other projects now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.
Axios

The infrastructure Republicans

Some of the swing-district House Republicans who crossed party lines to help Democrats pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill told Axios they believe they can survive the political fallout from their own party — and that their vote strengthens their own standing with general election voters a year from now.
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's Democratic delegation cheers passage of infrastructure bill amid GOP scowls

The Democrats who represent Colorado in Washington hailed passage of the massive, bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, celebrating billions in spending on improvements across the state and declaring a long-awaited victory on the party's domestic agenda. The state's Republican members of Congress, meanwhile, lamented what one called a "bloated" bill...
bizjournals

Pittsburgh business leaders hail passage of $1.7T infrastructure bill

Corporate leaders hailed the passage late Friday of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden unveiled in a speech in Pittsburgh in the spring. All but six Democrats in the House voted for it in a 228-206 vote. There were 13 Republican House members who also voted for the bill, including U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-West Virginia. The bill had been approved in August by the Senate, 69-30. It's expected to be signed by Biden.
PITTSBURGH, PA

