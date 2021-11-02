CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Very Spotty Showers Tonight & Tomorrow Afternoon

wabi.tv
 5 days ago

Highs cooling off over the coming days. Should stay rain free!. Periods of heavy rain tonight into early Sunday morning. Winds also pick up with gusts ranging from 30-50 mph....

www.wabi.tv

Idaho8.com

Rain/Snow Mix tonight, but Sunday clears up

TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Chilly tonight, comfortably cool tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — Another chilly night is on the way! Temperatures are falling into the 40s for many. Some on the Northshore could possibly dip into the upper 30s, while others near the lakefront may stay in the low 50s. Overall, it will be quite a cool start to Sunday!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Heavy Rain Strong Winds#Sun
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wabi.tv

Another beautiful day; rain later this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will remain over the northeast today and tomorrow. Today will be another sunny day with slightly above-average temperatures. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight; however, it won’t be as chilly as past nights. More sunshine is expected on Monday with slightly above-average temperatures once again.
BANGOR, ME
WBKO

Clear and cold tonight - but warmth returns tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a beautiful start to our weekend - but we’ll see cooler temperatures soon after sunset. This means you’ll need the warm gear if you’re planning to be outdoors by then. A high pressure system over our region will keep us dry through the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wabi.tv

Another sunny day

11-6-21: Saturday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 11-5-21: Friday evening forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Skies clear tonight leading to one of the coldest nights so far this season. Very Spotty Showers Tonight & Tomorrow Afternoon. Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT. Weak disturbances will bring a...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps To Start The Week, Rain And Cooler Temps By The End

CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Central Standard Time. Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Autumn day. High temps running about 10° warmer than typical. Monday brings sunshine and warm temperatures. The next chance of rain comes mid-week. November 7 Normal- 53 Saturday- 59 Today- 64 Sunrise- 6:32 am CST Sunset- 4:38 pm CST FORECAST Today- mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 64 Tonight- clear and 46 Monday- mostly sunny and 66
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies And Warmer Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hopefully, everyone is refreshed after an extra hour of sleep! We have this one last cold morning to get through before we see lows return closer to normal for our morning lows the next several days. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and see the fall foliage before the colors fade which some are already doing. By the end of next week, will be past the peak. If you need to get out and rake leaves, we have plenty of dry days to do so! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week, high pressure strengthens and that will keep us maintaining the dry stretch with sunshine and highs above normal in the low 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday night football looks great at Heinz Field where temperatures will be in the 50s with clear skies. There’s a small chance we could see light rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for Verteran’s Day, but the better chance looks to be Friday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

