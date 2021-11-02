CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people rescued following fiery weekend crash on Belair Road

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
FALLSTON, MD—Troopers with the Maryland State Police rescued two men from a vehicle fire following a Saturday evening crash in Harford County.

At about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, the two troopers were in the 2800-block of Belair Road when they saw a gray Volkswagen speeding in the southbound lanes. After the Volkswagen passed by, the troopers heard a loud crash and saw smoke.

Both troopers responded to the crash scene, which had occurred at the intersection of Belair Road and Reckord Road. Investigators determined that the Volkswagen struck a Jeep Cherokee that had pulled out onto Route 1 from Reckord Road. The Jeep crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.

The two troopers extricated a male victim from the burning Jeep and moved him to safety. The driver of the Volkswagen was also trapped. The troopers rescued the driver and moved him to safety.

The driver of the Volkswagen was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore while the driver of the Jeep was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of their injuries.

Photo via Harford Fire Blog

NottinghamMD.com

Belair Road shut down due to Kingsville crash

UPDATE: All lanes have now been reopened. Original story below… —— KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Sunday afternoon crash in Kingsville. The head-on collision was reported at around 1:00 p.m. along Belair Road at New Cut Road. Route 1 has been shut down in both directions. Two injured people are being transported from the scene. Motorists … Continue reading "Belair Road shut down due to Kingsville crash" The post Belair Road shut down due to Kingsville crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Assault reported in Glen Arm, robbery reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 8 a.m. on Monday, November 1, a known male individual assaulted a victim at a residence in the 5300-block of Glen Arm Road (21057). At just after 11 a.m. on Friday, November 5, an individual assaulted and robbed someone in the 8200-block of Perry Hall … Continue reading "Assault reported in Glen Arm, robbery reported in White Marsh" The post Assault reported in Glen Arm, robbery reported in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Rossville Boulevard crash leaves 25-year-old man dead

ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a fatal Halloween crash in Baltimore County that left one man dead. Roger Dyer, 25, of Winston Avenue (21239) died in a single vehicle crash on October 31, 2021. At just before 2 a.m., authorities say Dyer was driving a 2012 Honda Accord southbound on Rossville Boulevard past Stemmers Run Road when the vehicle left the … Continue reading "Fatal Rossville Boulevard crash leaves 25-year-old man dead" The post Fatal Rossville Boulevard crash leaves 25-year-old man dead appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man robbed in Parkville, Rosedale apartment burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 31, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the unit block of Shawnee Court in Carney (21234) by prying open the front door frame and kicking the door. The suspect was unsuccessful. At 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November … Continue reading "Man robbed in Parkville, Rosedale apartment burglarized" The post Man robbed in Parkville, Rosedale apartment burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
