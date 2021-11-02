Two people rescued following fiery weekend crash on Belair Road

FALLSTON, MD—Troopers with the Maryland State Police rescued two men from a vehicle fire following a Saturday evening crash in Harford County.

At about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, the two troopers were in the 2800-block of Belair Road when they saw a gray Volkswagen speeding in the southbound lanes. After the Volkswagen passed by, the troopers heard a loud crash and saw smoke.

Both troopers responded to the crash scene, which had occurred at the intersection of Belair Road and Reckord Road. Investigators determined that the Volkswagen struck a Jeep Cherokee that had pulled out onto Route 1 from Reckord Road. The Jeep crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.

The two troopers extricated a male victim from the burning Jeep and moved him to safety. The driver of the Volkswagen was also trapped. The troopers rescued the driver and moved him to safety.

The driver of the Volkswagen was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore while the driver of the Jeep was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of their injuries.

Photo via Harford Fire Blog

