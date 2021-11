TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in several Tampa Bay cities headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in local races.

There was a total of 32 races and measures on ballots in St. Petersburg , Lakeland , Avon Park, Fort Meade, Winter Haven, Manatee County, Longboat Key, Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Venice. Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.