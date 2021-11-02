CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Business News: Biden Bills

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's Trending: NASA spacecraft, Kona Coffee Cultural Festival turns 50, Chef Simeon goes retro. Hawaii's largest food festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a 'hybrid' program. Updated: 7 hours ago. Billy V...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Business News Update: Sunlan Lighting

Suggested reading brought to you by Sunlan Lighting: Carolyn and Camille's Stories   Carolyn called to thank me for publishing "My Mothers Fear." She is sending copies to friends and family who are unvaccinated. Carolyn is 85. As a teen, she watched polio impact people the same way Covid is taking the lives and health of so many today.  She witnessed so much more than I did.  She recalls her Mother's fears; the same fears are seen today. Tears were in her voice as she spoke of those who are dying because they are unwilling to take vaccinations, gifts...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
CELEBRITIES
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business News#Nbc
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
ATLANTA, GA
hawaiinewsnow.com

CVS begins administering children’s COVID vaccine in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - CVS Health on Sunday began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against coronavirus. In Hawaii, 10 select locations are accepting reservations and administering the shots to kids with parent permission. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine recently gained federal approval to the relief of families who have eagerly waited to get their children vaccinated.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

A rumour of Fourth Stimulus Check worth $15k Trending on Internet

A rumor has surfaced on the internet that a fourth $15,000 stimulus cheque will be granted. A stimulus check is a check issued by the US government to a taxpayer. Stimulus cheques are designed to boost the economy by giving consumers some extra spending money. This money is given to taxpayers to increase consumer spending and income at merchants and manufacturers, thus boosting the economy.
INCOME TAX
hawaiinewsnow.com

Keiki artists celebrated for their work Arbor Day art contest

Hawaii set to receive billions in federal funds as House passes $1T infrastructure bill. As Congress passed a historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday, state leaders said about $3 billion will be set aside for projects in Hawaii. With crowd restrictions lifted at UH football games, fans are excited to...
VISUAL ART
WOKV

Muppets encourage children to get COVID-19 vaccine

Word on the street, “Sesame Street” to be exact, is that COVID-19 vaccinations are easy to get and worth a little soreness to stay healthy. Both Elmo and Big Bird, mainstays of the children’s educational program, appeared during CNN’s Saturday town hall, “The ABCs of COVID-19 Vaccines,” moderated by journalist Erica Hill, USA Today reported.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy