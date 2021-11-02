CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: 35 More Easter Eggs You Might've Missed

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA showcase video of 35 more Easter Eggs in Marvel's Guardians of the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Loki's Miss Minutes Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut in Timeless

Marvel's Loki may be notable for introducing major new character like Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie Laufeydottir and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, but we all know the real breakout star of the series. Now the lovable Miss Minutes is making the jump from the MCU to Marvel's comic book universe.
COMICS
IGN

Eternals and Every Marvel Studios Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Marvel's Eternals has officially arrived in theaters and marks the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and TV show to be released. It also marks the first time a Marvel Studios production has received an overall "rotten" score from Rotten Tomatoes. So, how does Eternals' 48% stack up to every other film and series? Let's take a look.
MOVIES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel's Hawkeye Show Doesn't Forget He Killed All Those People as Ronin

Remember in Avengers: Endgame when Hawkeye was Ronin and killed a bunch of people? It looks like the writers for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Hawkeye, do. In an interview with Gamesradar, the comedy writing duo Bert & Bertie (Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood), said that the six-episode lighthearted Christmas-themed show isn't what most people would expect from Marvel Studios. The show borrows quite a bit from the 2012 Hawkeye comic run and Christmas issue by Matt Fraction and artist David Aja. Even so, it looks like the show will have some dark undertones to it.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Nova Corps#Continuum#Auditorial
IGN

The Essential Marvel MCU Movies in Chronological Order

A Marvel movie marathon may be in order! With Marvel's Eternals out now and Spider-Man: No Way Home fast approaching, you might be wondering which Marvel Cinematic Universe movies you should watch (or re-watch) to prepare for the next epic superhero event. Or perhaps you've just seen one of the Avengers movies and want to embark on a huge re-watch. That would lead to the question of what order to watch the MCU movies in. Well, we've got you covered.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Oscars: ‘Eternals’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Shouldn’t Keep It Out of the Visual Effects Race

“Eternals,” the newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comes from the Oscars’ reigning best director Chloé Zhao, but has been met with tepid reception from critics. Ahead of its release in theaters on Friday, the film is currently sitting at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score for an MCU film, which is baffling considering it’s sitting under “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) and “Iron Man 2” (2010). It’s unlikely it will join “Black Panther” (2018), the only Marvel feature to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but what about the other categories? The visual effects category seems...
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals’ post-credits scenes, explained – and what they mean for future Marvel movies

A brand new Marvel film has been released with the usual post-credits scenes teasing future movies.Eternals introduces a new set of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.Naturally, spoilers abound, so don’t read unless you’ve seen the film or don’t mind knowing what happens.What happens in the mid-credits scene?The first tease comes midway through...
MOVIES
IGN

Stranger Things: First Official Map of Hawkins Revealed

In celebration of Stranger Things Day, Netflix has released the first official map of Hawkins, Indiana, which was created by artist Kyle Lambert. This map, which you can see below, gives fans their best look at a rough layout of Hawkins and a glimpse of many of the locations featured in the show and where they are relative to each other.
TV SERIES
IGN

20 Things Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 Doesn't Tell You

Nintendo has shown off a lot of what's in New Horizons 2.0 - but there's a ton of content and gameplay changes that they kept quiet about, too. Here are 20 things that Animal Crossing's 2.0 update doesn't tell you. For everything else added in New Horizons' free update and paid Happy Home Paradise DLC, head to our Wiki Guide. https://www.ign.com/wikis/animal-crossing-new-horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

You Can Upgrade to Elder Scrolls Skyrim Anniversary Edition, But It'll Cost You - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bethesda has finally revealed how much The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost, alongside how much it will be to upgrade from Skyrim Special Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. On digital storefronts, Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost $49.99 / £47.99 on November 11, 2021. But, if you already own Skyrim Special Edition, the Anniversary Upgrade will instead cost $19.99 / £15.99. Nintendo will seemingly be sticking with the Switch for several years yet, with internal discussions for a next-generation console still taking place around a release window, and even what its concept will be. Nintendo has said that it will continue to improve and expand on its Switch Online service as well as its recently released premium Expansion Pack - possibly in response to the poor reception to its pricing and recent additions. Nintendo has said that it won't rule out acquiring new companies in the future, but has stated that it is currently prioritizing investment in its existing studios. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
nny360.com

‘Eternals’ adds up to Marvel fatigue

‘Eternals’ has a miscast director and a crowded cast in a story about savior-outcasts. “Eternals” introduces a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe firsts. First same-sex kiss. First…
MOVIES
IGN

Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC Players Warned Of Remodel Bug

"Don't remodel your neighbors' houses when the airport is open" sounds like one of those bizarre, antiquated laws that was put on the books for a very specific reason a hundred years ago and was then forgotten about, but right now it's a very real rule you should follow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy