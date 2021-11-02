CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers cut Jaylon Smith weeks after signing LB

By ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jaylon Smith's run with the Green Bay Packers was a short one. He played in only two games and was released on Tuesday, less than a month after he was signed. The former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick was a healthy scratch for last Thursday's game...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

