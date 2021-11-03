Biden has faith he will finally get Joe Manchin's vote on his $1.75 trillion economic agenda: 'I believe that Joe will be there'

Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO