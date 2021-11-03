CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has faith he will finally get Joe Manchin's vote on his $1.75 trillion economic agenda: 'I believe that Joe will be there'

By Ayelet Sheffey
 9 days ago
President Joe Biden; Sen. Joe Manchin Nina Riggio/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Biden said he has faith Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for his $1.75 trillion social-spending plan.
  • But Manchin on Monday expressed concerns with the cost of the bill, saying he needs more "clarity."
  • Democrats want to pass both the infrastructure and reconciliation bills before Thanksgiving.

Seamus Mc Bundy
9d ago

VA is a warning to Democrats if they continue to do what Joe and Nancy want you will be defeated in your next election

Pam Nuottila
9d ago

Think twice before voting for something the public doesn’t want you could be next voted out

