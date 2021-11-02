CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams waive Jonah Williams, place Tutu Atwell and Travin Howard on IR

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StcZz_0ckVyxUh00

The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon without the Rams making a last-minute move, but they did make three other transactions shortly after 4 p.m. ET passed. The team announced it placed Tutu Atwell and Travin Howard on injured reserve, and also waived defensive end Jonah Williams.

Atwell and Howard were already expected to land on IR after McVay announced that news Monday, but it’s now official and opens up three roster spots for Los Angeles. Atwell will miss the rest of the season but McVay expects Howard to return this season.

Williams was active for all eight games this season and played 50 defensive snaps in the last three weeks. He had five tackles in 96 snaps played, getting limited opportunities behind the starting defensive linemen.

