Inglewood, CA

After Inglewood H.S. football team's 106-0 victory, principal says she and coach have apologized

By Josh Peter and Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The principal at Inglewood (California) High School said she and the school’s head football coach, Mil’Von James, have apologized to Morningside High School after Inglewood High beat Morningside 106-0 on Friday.

“We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,’’ Inglewood High principal Debra Tate wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community. …

“Our administration will work with our coaches to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated in the future, and that the Inglewood High School program conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward.’’

On Friday, Inglewood led 59-0 after the first quarter, and a running clock didn't start until late in the second quarter, according to the Los Angeles Times. The team attempted a two-point conversion while up 104-0, and quarterback Justyn Martin, who committed to the UCLA Bruins last week, threw 13 touchdown passes.

A day after the game, Morningside coach Brian Collins said, “It was a classless move.’’

The Inglewood Unified School District, which oversees both schools, said in a statement it was "saddened beyond words by the events" in the game. The school district promised a full investigation.

Comments / 9

Apolo Kabali
4d ago

The coach was hired to win games,nobody explained to him he had to feel sorry for the opposing team. please give him the UCLA job, before they lose to a community collage.

Reply(3)
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#High School Football#Morningside High School#American Football#Inglewood H S#Inglewood High School#The Los Angeles Times
