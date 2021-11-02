Jeff Bezos promises $2B toward nature and food at COP26

Bezos pledged $2 billion toward “restoring nature and transforming food systems.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday said his Bezos Earth Fund charity will spend $2 billion toward nature conservation and transforming food systems.

During remarks at the United Nations climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Bezos said his July flight to space aboard his Blue Origin rocket showed him just how vulnerable the Earth is.

“Looking back at Earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin. The world, so finite and so fragile,” he said Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce a $2 billion pledge allocated directly to restoring nature and transforming food systems,” Bezos announced.

Bezos plans to spend $10 billion over the next decade to drive new technologies to fight climate change.

Bezos also pledged $1 billion last month in grants this year aimed at conservation efforts.

“Together, this $3 billion in pledges will drive a new three-fold nature agenda for the Bezos Earth Fund focused simultaneously on conservation, restoration and food transformation,” he said.

“We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come,” Bezos added.

Bezos and other wealthy billionaires investing in space travel have faced criticism for spending funds on trips into space rather than tackling problems on Earth.

Bezos has pushed back, saying advances in technology that get humanity into space can help solve problems on Earth.

