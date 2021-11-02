CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Airline pilot comes to blows with flight attendant over masks

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wt3yU_0ckVuz7J00
  • USA Today reports a Southwest Airlines pilot and flight attendant were involved in an altercation at a hotel bar in San Jose, Calif., last month.
  • The pilot was cited for assault and battery.
  • The airline put the pilot on leave while the incident is under investigation.

A Southwest Airlines pilot was cited for assault and battery following an alleged fight with a flight attendant at a California hotel over a disagreement on COVID-19 masks, according to USA Today.

The outlet reports the altercation occurred at a hotel bar in San Jose, Calif., last month where the crew was spending the night after a flight.

“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo, a public information officer for the San Jose Police Department, told USA Today.

The official declined to provide additional details on what led up to the dispute. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly reviewing the case for potential charges.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The airline put the pilot on leave while the incident is under investigation.

Days after the dispute, Southwest executives sent a memo to pilots and flight attendants saying “Being off-duty is never an excuse to ignore the Golden Rule.”

“We realize there has been a steady drumbeat over the last 19 months about civility and respectful discourse — and that is for good reason. Many of our people have been faced with an uncomfortable situation where their beliefs are not shared by someone else, resulting in a confrontation of some kind,” the memo reportedly said.

“And for every situation we hear about, there are dozens more for which we don’t. It is vital that we treat everyone with respect and honor our differences without pushing our ideals on someone else,” the memo said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Appeals court stays Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

An appeals court ruled on Saturday to temporarily halt President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. The ruling came from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a challenge to the mandate requiring employers with over 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or undergo frequent testing directly with the court.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Travis Scott speaks out after Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — Rapper and producer Travis Scott, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died Friday night, gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday night. "I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Pilot#Usa Today
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

382K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy