CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Spann: Clouds increase over Alabama tonight; colder Wednesday, Thursday

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLEASANT FALL DAY: The sky is mostly sunny across most of Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s, although some north Alabama communities are in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase tonight as a wave of low pressure forms to the south, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry weekend for Alabama, with cold mornings

DRY DAYS AHEAD: The sky has become partly sunny across much of Alabama this afternoon as a storm system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico moves eastward. Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s, still well below average for early November in Alabama. Tonight will be mostly fair and cold, with lows between 36 and 44 degrees. Some frost is likely for colder spots early Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Dry weather for Alabama through midweek

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties until 9 a.m. After the fog mixes out, skies will be mostly clear today. Temperatures will remain rather cool, reaching only the lower to mid-60s. Don’t...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Colder days ahead for Alabama; a few sprinkles this morning

James Spann forecasts chilly weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a few “illegal” showers over north Alabama early this morning (showers that weren’t in the forecast); those should dissipate by midmorning. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny sky today across the state with a high in the low 60s for most communities. The average high for Nov. 2 at Birmingham is 70.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
State
Pennsylvania State
City
West Blocton, AL
State
Minnesota State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

12 essential Tuscaloosa restaurants

Maybe you’re heading to Tuscaloosa for a football, basketball or softball game. Or you’re going to visit your son or daughter at college. Whatever your reason, you’ll likely want to grab a bite to eat while you’re in town. No matter what you’re hungry for, you have an abundance of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry, pleasant weather for Alabama through Tuesday

James Spann forecasts a dry start for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. DRY THROUGH TUESDAY: We expect a mostly sunny sky across Alabama today with a high between 68 and 72 degrees. A dry cold front will slowly pass through the state over the next 36 hours; Tuesday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 60s. The cooling trend continues Wednesday; the sky becomes mostly cloudy, and temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over the northern counties of the state. We will mention the chance of a little light rain over the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama by Wednesday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Aleyda Villegas of Oneonta

“I’m a nontraditional college graduate. I was a teen mom. I started college way later and then I stopped for a while. I got my associate degree in 2010 and stopped and said, ‘This is enough,’ though, realistically, I could do more. My thing was how am I going to expect my oldest or any of them to push for anything if I’m not doing it myself. So I did it. I just received my bachelor’s last year from UAB. Criminal justice. It was so important for me to walk, but stinking COVID didn’t let me do that. I wanted to prove to them that it wasn’t what people said it was supposed to be like, but momma did it, and you guys can do it, too. There’s no barriers that you can’t jump over.” – Aleyda Villegas of Oneonta.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama gets windy and cool, with rain at times

James Spann forecasts a windy, cooler day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HANG ON TO YOUR HAT: It is a very windy morning across Alabama. Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are gusting to 30-40 mph in spots, and a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The wind will die down later today as the gradient relaxes. Showers continue as a deep upper low evolves just northwest of Alabama this morning. A dry slot will likely bring a little sun later this morning, but clouds will wrap back into the state this afternoon. The day will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures holding mostly in the low and mid 60s. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 28 is 71.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Women’s business center comes to Clanton, Alabama

The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship, a Huntsville-based organization, has chosen Clanton to establish its Reach Women’s Business Center. The goal: expand the nonprofit’s success to central Alabama with Clanton as its hub. The organization recently held an open house to build awareness about its new facility in downtown...
CLANTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Great Lakes#Cheaha#Desoto State Parks
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Lucia D’Addeo Harrison of Huntsville

You just turned 100! What’s one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Just roll with the punches. There’s no point in getting into a dither about things. Things happen to you. Period. That’s life. Solve it, but if I can’t, I’m not going to stew over it, I’m just going to move on and let it go. My mother, who was a sweet, darling lady, was only 16 years older than me. Every year she had something wrong. I remember one November, she was in the hospital for the whole month. I was in high school. I had to make sure that my three little brothers and my sister were OK. I do think I was born with that kind of nature – I’m always ready to help somebody. I thinks that’s how I got into social work. I could see all these inequities and think, ‘Well, I can do something about that.’” – Lucia D’Addeo Harrison of Huntsville.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Sunny Tuesday ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Showers are pretty much out of the state this afternoon; we are seeing just a few patches of drizzle over east Alabama. The sky is clearing over the northwest counties, and all of the state will be clear tonight. We expect a low in the upper 40s for most places early Tuesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Braylyn Farrington of Calera

“A teacher or an engineer. My teachers influenced me. They say I’ve always got a positive vibe and a positive influence on others’ lives, so they think I should be a teacher or a counselor. I just keep a positive energy because I know that everybody has been going through things since the pandemic, so I just help everybody keep a smile on their face. I just want to teach positive energy, respectfulness and other things that they can do in the world to change other people’s lives. Coach Montgomery, he’s always talked to me about how to be respectful and how to lead. He’s my track and football coach.” – Braylyn Farrington, 16, of Calera.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alabama NewsCenter

Lower levels on Alabama Power lakes make it right time to build

There’s nothing better than being out on an Alabama Power lake in the fall, as leaves turn to gold and the sky is a lovely robin’s-egg blue. While boaters and paddlers enjoy the surroundings, Alabama Power Hydro is hard at work to ensure company lakes are at safe levels. The company has begun lowering water levels to prepare for winter rains. For instance, residents at Harris Lake, a storage reservoir, saw levels begin to drop on Oct. 1. By Dec. 1, the level will be at 785 feet.
INDUSTRY
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: A few showers, storms for Alabama this evening; dry Friday through Sunday

RADAR CHECK: Additional showers and storms are developing over northwest Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front that is approaching Muscle Shoals. A few strong storms are possible along the front this evening, especially over northeast Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms. A couple of storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threat is pretty low.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Sejal Patel of Oneonta

“Some cousins and family are around here, so we thought, we are tired of the snow and winter and we want to enjoy this weather here. That’s why we moved. It’s nice. Beautiful place, hills and all, I love those. It’s a beautiful landscape. North Dakota is different than here. It’s a flat land. People here are very nice.” – Sejal Patel, of Oneonta, with her husband, Yogi, and son, Vihaan, 13.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy