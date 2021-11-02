CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn predicted to new bowl game after big SEC win

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The national opinion of the Auburn Tigers has been trending up over the past few weeks.

In the weekly college football bowl projections, Auburn is now projected to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl.

The Tigers are familiar with the Outback Bowl. The Tigers were there most recently in 2020 when they lost to Minnesota 31-24.

They were also in the Outback Bowl in 2015 when they fell to Wisconsin 34-31 in overtime.

Auburn and Iowa have played each other in college football, If this matchup would happen, it would be a first for the SEC/Big 10 series.

Here’s the full slate of bowl predictions by USA TODAY.

The Hawkeyes are currently 6-2 on the season with a 3-2 record in their conference.

