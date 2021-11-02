CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Tuesday

Shesterkin will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's contest in Vancouver, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA...

NHL Rink Wrap: Shesterkin steals another for Rangers; Hurricanes win again

How good the New York Rangers actually are right now is certainly up for some debate. Their record? Strong. The process behind that record? A little flawed. What they have going for them, though, is the fact they have All-Star level, impact players at every spot of the roster. The most impactful of those is in goal where Igor Shesterkin is playing like the franchise goalie the Rangers want him — and need him — to be. He was sensational again on Sunday night in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, taking over a game in which the Rangers managed just 18 shots on goals. He has only appeared in 54 regular season games in his NHL career but he is already one of the league’s best goalies. Going from Henrik Lundqvist to him is a pretty nice transition.
New York Rangers head to Vancouver for game Tuesday night

The New York Rangers take the ice on Tuesday night to play against the Vancouver Canucks. Television: MSG Networks, 10 P.M. Following a win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night, the New York Rangers visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday evening in the first of three straight games in Canada.
Off the Post: Igor Shesterkin claims the crease

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin deservedly cashed in this summer, sealing the deal on a four-season contract at $5.6 million per year. Breaking into the league in the 2019-20 campaign, Shesterkin has represented a new era of Blueshirt hockey — a light in what has been a turbulent rebuild.
Breaking down how Shesterkin’s game has anchored the Rangers

If Igor Shesterkin inherited anything from the Henrik Lundqvist era, it’s the undying responsibility of bailing the New York Rangers out of embarrassing losses—and further more—manufacturing wins with mediocre offensive production. For all the glory it brought Lundqvist from having to answer countless bells, it’s something that he’s likely reflecting...
Unmasked: Shesterkin master of movement in crease for Rangers

Goalie's 'absolute hovercraft' ability highlights unique style. It would be an exaggeration to say Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers is changing the way goalies move, but the 25-year-old is at the very least raising that standard in the NHL. The Rangers' No. 1 goalie is 5-1-2 this season...
Flames' Daniel Vladar: Tending twine Tuesday

Vladar will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Vladar will make his second start of the season after picking up a 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals on Saturday. The 24-year-old Vladar allowed three goals on 25 shots in that contest, so he'll look to shore things up a bit more in Tuesday's contest against a Devils team missing Jack Hughes (shoulder).
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Monday

Merzlikins will defend the cage versus the Stars at home Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Merzlikins heads into Monday's matchup on a three-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.63 GAA and .947 save percentage. The netminder is 1-1-0 in his previous four clashes with the Stars in which he's given up eight goals on 86 shots (.907 save percentage) and will look to extend his winning streak to four.
Sharks' Jasper Weatherby: Tickles twine in Sunday matinee

Weatherby scored a goal on three shots and added three hits Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins. Weatherby got the Sharks on the board late in the first period, taking a drop pass inside the left circle and snapping one blocker side to make it a 3-1 game. It was the second goal of the year for the rookie Weatherby, who has three points in five games to open his NHL career.
