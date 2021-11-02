Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Tuesday

How good the New York Rangers actually are right now is certainly up for some debate. Their record? Strong. The process behind that record? A little flawed. What they have going for them, though, is the fact they have All-Star level, impact players at every spot of the roster. The most impactful of those is in goal where Igor Shesterkin is playing like the franchise goalie the Rangers want him — and need him — to be. He was sensational again on Sunday night in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, taking over a game in which the Rangers managed just 18 shots on goals. He has only appeared in 54 regular season games in his NHL career but he is already one of the league’s best goalies. Going from Henrik Lundqvist to him is a pretty nice transition.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO