ColourPop Splash Zone Crème Gel Liner Duo

As they say… time flies when you’re having fun! Can you believe it’s been 15 years since I started Temptalia? Who would have thought back in 2006 that this would be anything resembling a long-lasting career?! It’s such a surreal moment to be here after 15 years and be able to celebrate the occasion with my dear readers! Thank you for still visiting, reading, and engaging with me here on the blog! 🙂

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO