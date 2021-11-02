ColourPop Splash Zone Crème Gel Liner Duo

ColourPop Parallel Super Shock Cheek (Highlighter) ($8.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a brighter, medium pink base that was slightly more neutral-to-cool in undertone, while it had contrasting, golden pearl throughout that gave it a luminous sheen. It had more opaque pigmentation when applied with a fingertip and sheerer, more buildable coverage when applied with a synthetic brush, as marketed.
ColourPop A Pretty Penny Blush & Lite Stix Duo ($14.00 for 0.61 oz.) includes a light-medium gold cream highlighter and a soft peach cream blush. Both shades were emollient, blendable, and easy to work with on bare skin or layered over a foundation, and they performed consistently with their respective formulas (their “worst” attribute being more pigmented than marketed).
ColourPop holiday palettes have begun with the release of four nine-pan palettes at Ulta. Not that I need more palettes to review at the moment (so reviews might be out a bit), but hey, I have swatches in the meantime! They seemed consistent with ColourPop’s formula; two include a pressed glitter of sorts, no Super Shocks.
ColourPop x The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection launches today–October 28th–at 10AM PT! The collection includes a 12-pan palette, cream eyeshadow trio, three lipsticks, two liquid eyeliners, and one glitter gel (I didn’t swatch the liquid eyeliners, which are white and black and glitter gel, as I don’t review those generally).
As they say… time flies when you’re having fun! Can you believe it’s been 15 years since I started Temptalia? Who would have thought back in 2006 that this would be anything resembling a long-lasting career?! It’s such a surreal moment to be here after 15 years and be able to celebrate the occasion with my dear readers! Thank you for still visiting, reading, and engaging with me here on the blog! 🙂
Danessa Myricks Light Work Volume III Illuminating Eye & Face Pigment Palette ($125.00 for 0.78 oz.) is a new, limited edition eye and face palette that includes a mix of duochromes, multichromes, shimmers, and a pressed glitter (which does contain plastic, or PET, glitter). For those who don’t want to purchase from more indie brands, it would be a nice way to try out multichromes if the overall color story appeals.
Lisa Eldridge Velvet Petal True Velvet Lipstick Colour ($36.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep, rosy mauve with subtle, warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It delivered opaque pigmentation in a single stroke, which applied evenly and smoothly across my lips without catching on imperfections or settling noticeably into my deeper lip lines (just in the close-up could I see the smallest amount). It had a velvety consistency that glided readily across my lips but never felt heavy. It stayed on well for five hours and felt lightly hydrating over time.
Rose Inc Azalea Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush ($18.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a brighter, reddish-plum with warm undertones and a natural sheen. It had very faint pearl throughout, but it added to the dewy finish rather than looked overtly shimmery. It had opaque color coverage with very little product, so you’ll likely want to use a lighter hand or a stippling brush to ensure the easiest application.
NARS Laguna Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($25.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a pocket-sized palette that includes six eyeshadows–four shimmers and two mattes–in a very warm-toned neutral color story. Most of the shades have been released in the past (across various limited edition palettes or within the permanent range) as Sunkiss was the only new shade.
Dior Winter Poppy (862) Rouge Dior Lip Color (2021) ($40.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium-dark, pink-red with strong, cool blue undertones and a flat, matte finish. It had semi-opaque color payoff paired with a denser consistency that wasn’t emollient and had only slight gliding ability, so it didn’t apply as comfortably in a single stroke.
ColourPop Won the West Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two twist-up eyeliners in shimmery gold and matte, vivid purple. The purple eyeliner was a disappointment–somewhat tacky, drier, and harder to apply evenly and to build up, while the gold eyeliner was decent. Chanel Ombres Lamées de...
Dior Rose d’Hiver (074) Diorific Lipstick ($40.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a dusty, darker pink with warm undertones and a frosted finish. It had opaque color payoff that applied fairly evenly across my lips, but there was some product that separated along my deeper lip lines, which became noticeable in person after two hours of wear.
Anastasia Pink Diamond Stick Highlighter ($34.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a very light, almost white, pink with a very reflective, smooth sheen. It had medium, buildable pigmentation, as marketed, that applied well over bare skin or with a fingertip when working over foundation. When I used a brush over foundation, the formula was too quick to set and resulted in light patchiness.
