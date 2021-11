Dumba scored a goal, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. It was a little bit of everything from Dumba, whose goal at 3:54 of the third period held up as the game-winner. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to four points, 22 shots on net, 15 blocks, 11 hits, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating through six contests. He's locked in for a top-four role, and he'll typically provide solid numbers across most fantasy-relevant categories.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO