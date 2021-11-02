Sharks' Andrew Cogliano: Slated to play versus Sabres

Saros Makes 28 Saves as Nashville Wins Second-Straight Game Behind Another Solid Effort. Juuse Saros made 28 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks by a 3-1 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their first win streak of the season with two-straight victories, and Nashville now has 12 wins in their last 14 home meetings against San Jose.
The Buffalo Sabres visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Arena on Tuesday, November 2 (11/2/2021) at 9 p.m. ET. Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN. More details on ESPN+ below. The Sabres look like real contenders this year,...
Hellebuyck will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Sharks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports. Hellebuyck will make his seventh start of the year after getting Thursday's game versus the Kings off. The 28-year-old sports a 3-2-1 record with a 3.67 GAA and an .891 save percentage through six games, although he's won his last three. It's a favorable matchup for Hellebuyck, as the Sharks are missing eight lineup regulars.
The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
For the second straight year, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the Sharks' early season plans. But this time around, they're handling it much better. Last season, San Jose was forced to play its first 12 games on the road due to local COVID-19 regulations, which set the season down a path that the Sharks never recovered from. And this season, after getting off to a surprisingly strong start, the Sharks had a COVID-19 outbreak, leaving the team depleted of several top players -- and their head coach -- for an indeterminant amount of time.
Kyle and JD preview the Buffalo Sabres’ game against the San Jose Sharks. We look at what has helped Buffalo to such a hot start and if it’s sustainable and how the Sabres are lining up (10:00). Then we project how San Jose Sharks lines should look with players going on and coming off the COVID protocol (13:00), and our expectations for the game (19:00).
Meier scored the power-play winner and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg. Meier hammered a one-timer from the right faceoff dot just 67 seconds into extra time, giving the Sharks the victory. He also assisted on Tomas Hertl's second-period goal that opened the scoring. The 25-year-old Meier has hit the scoresheet in all but one game this season, totaling 11 points (five goals, six assists) in eight contests. He leads the team in all three categories.
Kyle and JD review how the young San Jose Sharks keep overcoming all obstacles after their 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. We discuss why Ryan Merkley needs an extended audition, if Tomas Hertl is the best player on the San Jose Sharks (10:00), and how the lines should look when everyone is healthy (14:00). We finish by analyzing William Eklund’s night (20:00) and James Reimer’s stance (23:00).
The Buffalo Sabres entered the third period down a goal, but the San Jose Sharks pulled away in the final frame to beat Buffalo 5-3 Tuesday night at SAP Center at San Jose. Jeff Skinner scored twice and Drake Caggiula scored for the Sabres while Craig Anderson stopped 22 of 27 shots. Skinner recorded his first multi-goal game since April 6, 2019.
Once again, Sharks fans will need a subscription to ESPN+ or Hulu if they want to watch their favorite team’s game with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Instead of being televised on NBC Sports California, as are most Sharks games, tonight’s game is the second of seven this season that will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Tomas Hertl toe-drags, splits Sabres defenders and caps a rush up ice by scoring his second goal of the game, making it 5-2 Sharks in the 3rd. Ryan Merkley scored his first NHL goal, Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer made 25 saves for San Jose (6-3-0).
With the Sabres trailing the San Jose Sharks by three goals as the clock dwindled below three minutes on Tuesday, coach Don Granato opted not to pull his goaltender for an extra attacker. Only after Jeff Skinner scored with 1:48 remaining - the product of an aggressive forecheck and pressure...
When it was announced that the San Jose Sharks were losing multiple key players and their head coach to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol for Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, many fans were preparing for a big loss for the team. However, they managed to pull off an upset in overtime, and tonight they’ll look to do it again against the Buffalo Sabres.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomás Hertl had two goals and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and head coach Bob Boughner to NHL COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game. Jonathan Dahlen...
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Those waves of attacks seem to have been left back in KeyBank Center. That marauding band of Buffalo Sabres has been mostly missing on their West Coast road trip. The Sabres pulled out an overtime win in Anaheim in their opener, even though Kyle Okposo called...
The Sharks have seven players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, as well as their head coach Bob Boughner. Assistant coach John MacLean will coach against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. It is amazing the NHL would allow this game to be played.
Buffalo Sabres Goals: Jeff Skinner 2 (2,3), Drake Caggiula (2) San Jose Sharks Goals: Tomas Hertl 2 (4,5), Jonathan Dahlen (4), Ryan Merkley (1), Mario Ferraro (1) The Sharks came into the game with several players, and their coach, Bob Boughner, in COVID protocol. Therefore, San Jose had to call up five players from their AHL Barracuda squad to fill in.
As the Buffalo Sabres roared out to a surprising start this season, they established a simple, straightforward identity by playing so aggressively. Given their lack of star power, that style has become their bread and butter. If they get away from it, well, losses like Tuesday’s 5-3 setback to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center will happen.
