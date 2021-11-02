Sharks' Andrew Cogliano: Slated to play versus Sabres

For the second straight year, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the Sharks' early season plans. But this time around, they're handling it much better. Last season, San Jose was forced to play its first 12 games on the road due to local COVID-19 regulations, which set the season down a path that the Sharks never recovered from. And this season, after getting off to a surprisingly strong start, the Sharks had a COVID-19 outbreak, leaving the team depleted of several top players -- and their head coach -- for an indeterminant amount of time.

