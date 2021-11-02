Sabres' Craig Anderson: Guarding cage Tuesday

The Buffalo Sabres battled through a tough second period en route to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson was strong between the pipes, stopping 35 shots. The victory was the 294th of Anderson's career, moving him into sole possession of 40th place in NHL history in goaltender wins.
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Craig Anderson got the Sabres to overtime. Given a reprieve by their goaltender after plenty of difficult moments in regulation, his teammates ran with the chance. Anderson made 34 saves, including nine in the third period when the Anaheim Ducks held the Sabres to just one shot...
The Buffalo Sabres got off to a quick start in the first visit to the Honda Center in over two years. The Anaheim Ducks were all over the Sabres in the first period, but that didn’t stop the Sabres from grabbing the lead early.
Right away this season, Sabres coach Don Granato learned why goalie Craig Anderson has enjoyed such remarkable longevity. “On Day One when I saw him in shape and as serious and intent as he was, that’s all I needed to see,” Granato said of the 40-year-old, who’s beginning his first season in Buffalo. “Nothing surprised me after that.”
The Buffalo Sabres’ west coast trip has been a mixed bag so far, as the blue and gold have blown a pair of leads but emerged 1-1-0 so far. Tonight though, Buffalo never led in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks in San Jose.
This loss hurts and there’s no excuse for it. The Red Wings had lost four straight games and were on the ropes down 3-1 with 6:30 minutes left. That game has to be gotten into the garage 10 out of 10 times.
For most hockey fans, being present in the arena and getting to witness two warriors drop the gloves and engage in a good scrap is certainly worth the price of admission. Being in the arena for a full blown line brawl, that's a whole other level of excitement. Fans in...
Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Jones will tend the twine on the road against the Canucks on Thursday. Jones gave up three goals on 40 shots in his lone appearance this year versus Boston. The veteran netminder struggled the previous two seasons, failing to reach the 20-win mark in back-to-back campaigns while with the Sharks. If the British Columbia native can rediscover his game, he could play his way into a move even division of the workload with Carter Hart.
Gibson will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's contest in Vegas, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. Anaheim elected to start Anthony Stolarz for the first half of the back-to-back Thursday against Buffalo, so Gibson will get the second game. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled lately after his hot start; he's coughed up 12 goals on just 87 shots over his last three games, going 0-2-1 during that span and lowering his season save percentage to .909.
Lehner will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home game against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lehner stopped 26 of 27 shots in a win over Colorado on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak. On the year, the 30-year-old netminder is sporting a 2.87 GAA and a .913 save percentage through six appearances. Lehner went 3-0-0 with a .952 save percentage against the Ducks last season.
Olofsson (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's practice and may not be available for Tuesday's game against San Jose, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Olofsson suffered some sort of soft-tissue injury during Monday's practice and head coach Don Granato said the team needs more information before making a decision regarding Tuesday's contest. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a great start to the season, tallying five goals and nine points through eight games. If he can't go, John Hayden could slide into the lineup.
Eakin (upper body) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Eakin missed the last five games and hasn't suited up since Oct. 19 while dealing with an upper-body injury. He's been at practice the last two days and should be back in the lineup Tuesday. The veteran forward scored two points while averaging 13:42 of ice time in three games before the injury.
Cozens recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks. Cozens earned the secondary helper on Drake Caggiula's second-period tally. The assist snapped a three-game dry spell for Cozens, who has just four points, 13 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating in nine contests. While that's not bad production overall, the 20-year-old center is definitely in over his head while serving as a top-line option this year.
The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
Samsonov will patrol the crease for Thursday's contest in Florida, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Samsonov is coming off his best outing of the season, posting a 16-save shutout against Arizona on Oct. 29. On the year, he's 3-0-1 despite a lackluster .904 save percentage and 2.43 GAA. He allowed five goals on 37 shots against Ottawa in his only road appearance this season.
Saros will get the starting nod for Friday's contest in Vancouver, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros is currently riding a three-game winning streak, allowing just five goals on 105 shots during that span. He's now sporting a strong 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Friday's tilt will be just his third road outing of the season; he's gone 1-1-0 during the previous two while posting an .884 save percentage.
