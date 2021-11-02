Sabres' Craig Anderson: Guarding cage Tuesday

Gibson will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's contest in Vegas, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. Anaheim elected to start Anthony Stolarz for the first half of the back-to-back Thursday against Buffalo, so Gibson will get the second game. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled lately after his hot start; he's coughed up 12 goals on just 87 shots over his last three games, going 0-2-1 during that span and lowering his season save percentage to .909.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO