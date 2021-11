Reissue features three never-before-released songs. Randy Travis will release a deluxe edition of his classic Christmas album An Old Time Christmas on November 19th featuring three never-before-released songs. The album, originally released in 1989, is certified Gold by the RIAA and is the first Christmas record Travis ever released, kicking off his longtime association with the holiday season. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has had countless songs become Christmas standards and has been featured in movie classics like Annabelle’s Wish and A Holiday to Remember.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO