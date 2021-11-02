Sabres' Cody Eakin: Likely playing Tuesday

Coach Pete Carroll said Collins (groin) "looked good" and is ready to play Monday night against the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Collins didn't practice Thursday or Friday, but Carroll appears to believe the running back will be available Monday. With Chris Carson (neck) sidelined the last two weeks, Collins has run 35 times for 148 yards and one touchdown. However, Rashaad Penny (calf) is expected to return from injured reserve and be active for Monday's game, so his presence may cut into the workload that Collins had been receiving over the last two games. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer also will draw some snaps away from Collins as change-of-pace backs, as they've done of late. The Seahawks will lean heavily on their running game with Russell Wilson (finger) out, but they may have a tough time moving the ball against the Saints' run defense, which has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game (79.0) to opposing offenses.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO