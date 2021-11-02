CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Cody Eakin: Likely playing Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Eakin (upper body) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Paul Hamilton of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Cody Eakin: Ditches non-contact sweater

Eakin (upper body) practiced Monday in a regular jersey and could be an option against San Jose on Tuesday, per John Vogl of The Athletic. Eakin has been on the shelf for the club's last five games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Before getting hurt, the Winnipeg native generated one goal and one assist in three games this year. If Eakin does get onto the ice Tuesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, though he could push Tage Thompson for a spot on the second line.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Cody Eakin, Casey Mittelstadt nearing return from injuries

BUFFALO – Center Cody Eakin accompanied the Sabres on their four-game road trip but will likely miss tonight’s contest against the Anaheim Ducks, coach Don Granato said. Granato expects Eakin, who suffered an upper-body injury when he crashed into the net during a practice drill last Wednesday, to play later in the trip.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres notebook: Cody Eakin back at practice, closing in on return

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Center Cody Eakin took the Honda Center ice in a gold noncontact jersey Thursday morning but that didn't stop him from jumping into some drills. He missed his fourth straight game as the Sabres opened their four-game Western road trip against the Anaheim Ducks but his presence on the trip, and his work on ice, seem to indicate he will be back in the lineup very soon.
NHL
NHL

Eakin practices, not expected to play against Kings

Cody Eakin continued to practice in a yellow non-contact jersey when the Sabres took the ice at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, California on Friday. Sabres coach Don Granato said he expects Eakin to miss at least one more game. The Sabres continue their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
NHL
