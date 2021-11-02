CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Industry Veteran Christopher Leamon, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

By Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
homenewshere.com
 5 days ago

- Eric Burak, Ph.D. Appointed as Chief Technology Officer. HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Christopher Leamon, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer. Dr. Leamon brings to...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
tippnews.com

EnergyCAP Appoints Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

BOALSBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, LLC (ENC), the leading provider of data and analytics software for energy and utility bill management, today announced that Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. (Tom) has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Steve Heinz, who founded the company in 1982, will retire from his role as CEO but will continue in an advisory capacity as a member of the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ZAP Surgical Appoints Industry Veterans To Lead Chinese Market Expansion

Chinese Clinical Trials for Next-Gen ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Have Concluded, NMPA Regulatory Clearance Expected Soon. ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., maker of the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, announced the appointment of Jie Sun, PhD, as Vice President, Greater China, and Calvin Gao as China General Manager. Prior to NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) regulatory clearance, Mr. Sun and Mr. Gao will pave the way for the commercialization and adoption of ZAP-X for novel and non-invasive brain tumor treatments in China.
ECONOMY
The Press

99 Cents Only Stores Appoints Perry Pericleous Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC (the "Company" or "99 Cents Only Stores") today announced the appointment of Periclis "Perry" Pericleous as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2021. Mr. Pericleous, an accomplished retail executive, will help pursue sustainable long-term growth by guiding activities that support the Company's customers, associates, stores and distribution centers. Mr. Pericleous will be responsible for the Company's key finance functions, including accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury and investor relations.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Cellectar appoints oncology expert as interim chief medical officer

Cellectar Biosciences Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced Dr. Laurence Reilly will assume the role as interim chief medical officer, succeeding Dr. John Friend, who is stepping down for personal reasons but will stay on through mid-November to finalize the ongoing transition.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Novartis#Cnw#Fusn#Endocyte
martechseries.com

NetBase Quid Appoints Seujan Bertram as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced operational executive tapped to lead NetBase Quid through its next stage of growth. NetBase Quid, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, announced that Seujan Bertram has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer. “Seujan is a performance-driven culture leader with extensive knowledge and experience in...
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Bloomin’ Brands Appoints Astrid Isaacs Chief Technology Officer

Bloomin’ Brands announced the appointment of Astrid Isaacs to Chief Technology Officer for Bloomin’ Brands. She will lead the company’s technology strategy and platforms, while overseeing the IT, Digital and Loyalty teams. Isaacs will also join the Executive Leadership Team. “Astrid’s proven ability to develop and implement technology to enable...
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Pronet Gaming appoints new chief technology officer

IGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has appointed Nedda Kaltcheva as its new chief technology officer. Her appointment follows the opening of Pronet Gaming’s office in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Kaltcheva will be based. Pronet plans to increase the number of developers across all of its locations as it seeks to strengthen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Associated Press

BlackSky Appoints Amy Minnick as Chief Commercial Officer

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021-- BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY ) has appointed Amy Minnick as its Chief Commercial Officer to spearhead the company’s commercial business with a focus on expanding its global footprint across a number of vertical markets. As part of BlackSky’s executive leadership team, Ms. Minnick will play a vital role in accelerating the company’s position as the leader in real-time global intelligence.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Evolv Technology Appoints Mario Ramos as Chief Financial Officer

Company Welcomes Experienced Fortune 5 Executive to Support Growth Plans. Evolv Technology, the global leader in weapons detection security screening, announced the appointment of Mario Ramos to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Ramos will assume global responsibility for the Company’s accounting, finance, risk compliance, information technology and investor relations functions.
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

BioCryst appoints new chief data and insights officer, Jinky Ang Rosselli

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) has a new member of its leadership team: Jinky Ang Rosselli, who will be the company’s chief data and insights officer. In a statement, the company indicated this was a new role. Rosselli joined BioCryst in 2015 as the vice president...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

FWF Appoints Josh Brawley as Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) Founder and Chairman Brian Bennett announced a new Chief Operating Officer this week. Josh Brawley, formerly the company’s Vice President, steps into a new role that shapes senior leadership and fosters continued growth. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to work...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
martechseries.com

Tanium Appoints Chief Marketing Officer Steve Daheb

Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, today announced the appointment of Steve Daheb to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Daheb is a marketing veteran in the IT industry with a long history of successfully driving business growth through corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, brand reimagining and demand creation for start-up, mid-late stage private and public companies.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Infogain Appoints Anil Kaul, PhD as Its Chief AI Officer

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, announced the appointment of Anil Kaul, PhD as its Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer. He will also continue to serve as EVP – AI and Analytics at Infogain and CEO at Absolutdata, an Infogain company. Dr. Kaul...
BUSINESS
pctonline.com

Certus Appoints Bradford as Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Certus has appointed Dave Bradford as its chief financial officer. Bradford brings over 20 years of experience in leadership and corporate finance to the Certus team, including previous roles at high-growth route-based service companies and pest control. He held leadership positions at Environmental Pest Service, Spirit Airlines, United Maritime Group and Tupperware Brands Corporation before joining Certus. He’s overseen the financial and operational aspects of over 150 acquisitions in his career.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vbrick Appoints Paul Sparta as Chief Executive Officer

Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Sparta as Chief Executive Officer in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Effective immediately he will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and spearhead its next phase of product innovation and global growth.
irei.com

CPP Investments appoints chief sustainability officer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has appointed Deborah Orida as the organization's first chief sustainability officer (CSO). In addition to becoming the organization's first CSO, Orida will maintain her role as senior managing director & global head of real assets. "Climate change, which was only on the horizon...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Binance appoints Patrick Hillmann as first chief communications officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange Binance has named Patrick Hillmann as its first chief communications officer. In his new role, Hillmann will oversee all of the company's corporate communications, public affairs, media relations and stakeholder engagement efforts, as well as working with Binance's compliance and security leaders as the organization coordinates with global regulators.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Visual Lease strengthens senior leadership with appointment of chief marketing officer

Software provider Visual Lease on Tuesday said it elevated Erinn Tarpey, current senior vice president of marketing, to the firm’s first chief marketing officer. In her new role, Tarpey will continue to oversee Visual Lease’s brand direction, company positioning and go-to-market strategies for its solutions and services. “Erinn joined Visual...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zyxel Communications Appoints Nordic Industry Veteran as New Global President

Zyxel Communications Corporation announced Karsten Gewecke as its new president, effective 1 November, 2021. With several decades of experience working with technology companies, Gewecke will bring his current success in the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to the company’s global strategy. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rob...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy