NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologized for using a slur when speaking to reporters after Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway. "He drills my ass coming out of [Turn] 4 for no reason," Busch said when discussing Brad Keselowski. "I mean, where was he going? What was he gonna do, spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? To do what, he wasn't going to transfer through with that. It's freaking r----ded, man. It's so stupid."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO