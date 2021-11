AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing hospital resources to another extreme. As ICU beds fill, the beds inside the inpatient unit of the adolescent psychiatric unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness center is also at capacity. (credit: CBS) “Adolescent patients and families are struggling now more than they have in the past,” said Dr. Zach Robinson, a Psychiatrist at Medical Center of Aurora. Emergency room visits are up, and if a child is admitted to the hospital their stay on average five to nine days to get treatment. “We’re seeing increased rates of suicide attempts, especially in adolescent girls,...

