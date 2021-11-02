CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

KUKA Provides A3 Event Attendees Valuable Insight Into Applying Mobile Robots

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

Mobile robot application expert Denise Ebenhoech from KUKA Robotics presented at the recently held Association for Advancing Automation (A3) Autonomous Mobile Robots and Logistics Conference in Memphis, Tennessee. STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., November-2-2021 - Mobile robot application expert Denise Ebenhoech from KUKA Robotics presented at the recently held Association for...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
corpmagazine.com

Autonomous Mobile Robots and Logistics Conference Brreaks Record in Return to Live Events

ANN ARBOR— The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) returned to live events in October, hosting the Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference, in Memphis, TN. More than 650 people attended, 50% higher than the number that attended the 2019 pre-pandemic AMR event, demonstrating the surging interest in mobile robotics, distribution, material handling, and e-commerce automation technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

AgileX Robotics Launched Tracked-mobile Robot Chassis BUNKER Pro with IP67 Protection

On November 3, 2021, China, AgileX Robotics, a leading mobile robot chassis manufacturer and autonomous robotics solution provider, launched a tracked-type unmanned driving vehicle BUNKER Pro boasting super high off-road mobility and high-level lP67 protection. It is a better platform to expand robotics applications in challenging terrains like soft soils, steep grades, puddles, box culverts, for industry robotic engineers to quickly deploy the autonomous robot applications spanning inspections, exploration，EOD, video shooting, unmanned transportation and more.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticsbusinessreview.com

ABB Drops $190M for AMR Supplier ASTI Mobile Robotics

Thanks to the release of its third quarter 2021 financial results, we now know how much ABB paid to acquire ASTI Mobile Robotics. ABB spent $190 million, including $7 million in cash, in July 2021 to acquire the Spanish developer of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Founded in 1982, ASTI is...
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Locus Robotics Unveils New Mezzanine Management Capabilities to Optimize Multi-level Fulfillment

Innovative Pick-and-Pass feature clusters and directs ecommerce order fulfillment work across multiple levels to deliver optimal throughput. Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced enhancements to its mezzanine management capability designed to deliver highly optimized order picking management for multi-level mezzanines and vertical warehouses for increased productivity, flexibility, and maximum throughput.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Business Insider

Iron Ox Launches Grover, an All-New Autonomous Mobile Robot

Grover is not your average farmer. It can lift more than 1,000 pounds and assists in the monitoring, watering and harvesting of a wide variety of crops, from leafy greens to strawberries. Grover is a key component of Iron Ox's broader farming ecosystem, a closed-loop system that optimizes plant yield,...
ELECTRONICS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

IBM, Boston Dynamics extend data analytics to the edge with mobile robot

At Mobile World Congress Los Angeles (MWC LA) last week, I met Spot, Boston dynamics’ dog-like robot first revealed in 2016. By pairing Spot’s athletic skills with IBM’s data analytics capabilities, the companies have transformed it into an intelligent roaming edge device. “We unlocked the value of [Spot],” Rob High, VP and CTO at IBM told RCR Wireless News at MWC LA. “Boston dynamics use[s] the term AI to mean athletic intelligence, meaning giving it the ability to be mobile and transverse.” But, he continued, IBM brought its knowledge of industry solutions and machine learning to the table, turning Spot into a tool that improves worker safety, optimizes field operations and increases maintenance productivity in industrial environments. Instead of performing certain menial — but critical — tasks themselves, like thermal and vibration analytics, workers can send Spot out in the facility to check in on equipment, gathering data and images and noting anything out of the ordinary. The key to the partnership, according to IBM’s Vice President of Cloud, 5G and Edge Bill Lambertson, is Spot’s open design. “Spot is fundamentally robot,” Lambertson explained, “but because it’s open, we are able to deploy AI and machine learning models on top of it that can perform various [tasks].” And when he says “on top of it,” he means that literally. Spot sports a “backpack,” which makes it possible to attach sensor devices and analytics on its back, turning the robot into an incredibly flexible and dynamic solution for a variety of environments and applications, even within the same facility. “All the processing is in the backpack,” High shared with RCR Wireless News, “and not only can we get the software on there, but it can be changed out. If spot is walking around and you need to do different analytics for different parts of the plants […] you can switch it out. Today it’s fire extinguisher inspections, and tomorrow it’s thermal inspections.” In a survey, IBM found that 56% of manufacturers have implemented AI-driven robotics to make autonomous decisions, while an impressive 83% agree intelligent automation will help their organization meet strategic challenges and improve business results. When asked about the discrepancy between these two numbers, High offered some insight into why robotics and automation uptake in manufacturing plants has been somewhat slow-going. First, he explained that while solutions like Spot are not meant to replace humans, they are intended to augment their tasks, and it takes time to transfer this workforce knowledge to advanced automation tools. In addition, High pointed out that when looking to implement new equipment into a manufacturing space, where there is risk of a gas leak or fire, for example, there are several certification processes to go through. “You have to certify that the piece of equipment is not going to accidentally spark or something,” he said, noting that this process also takes time. Ultimately, though, he continued, most manufacturing facilities will implement these types of AI and automation solutions, adding that many are already on the “journey” to do so.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Meet the World’s Most Precise six-axis Robot

Mecademic is a Canadian robotics manufacturer that builds the world's smallest, most precise, and easy-to-use industrial robotic arm, the Meca500. The Meca500 robot excels in the precise and repetitive manipulation of small parts and tools in a variety of industries. Montreal, Quebec. November 1, 2021 - Mecademic is a Canadian...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Miso Robotics Announces Flippy 2 Next Generation Flagship Product

Today, Miso Robotics - the startup transforming the foodservice industry with intelligent automation - unveiled the newest model of Flippy, its flagship product, aptly named Flippy 2. Based on key learnings and feedback from innovation partner White Castle, who deployed the original Flippy to a location in the Chicagoland area in September 2020 and plans to expand to additional locations once the pilot is over, Flippy 2 takes over the work for an entire fry station and performs more than twice as many food preparation tasks compared to the previous version including basket filling, emptying and returning.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Robot Navigation#Industrial Robot#Kuka Robotics
Bolivar Commercial

Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market 2021 Top Players and Growth Opportunity 2027 – Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna

Has released a report on the Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market from 2021 to 2027. A unique study technique was utilized to comprehensively analyze the global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market’s growth & draw conclusions regarding the industry’s future growth prospects. The in-house database contains industry data for a variety of domainsand industries. The report illustrates the detailed analysis of forecasted data, revenues, and key developments. The study also involves porter’s five forces model to identify the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Evolution in the Press Shop - Intelligent, Camera-based Tool Protection in Stamping and Forming Technology

Retrofitting existing lines, true to the principle of "sensible evolution instead of cost-intensive revolution", is often the order of the day. With Visual Die Protection, Schuler Pressen GmbH from Göppingen offers a solution for avoiding expensive die damage and its consequential costs in stamping and forming technology - retrofittable for existing lines. Equipped with industrial cameras from IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH and intelligent software, the production process can be monitored as required.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Partnership Delivers Complete Motion Solutions for Machine Builders

Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience, STXI Motion, a global leader in motion control and servo systems, and Redler Technologies, a specialist in electrical power and motion control, have partnered to address the growing needs of machine builders for mobile, compact, and ruggedized low-voltage motion solutions. PETACH TIKVA,...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

ProMach Strengthens Flexible Packaging Portfolio with Acquisition of CL&D Graphics

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today it has acquired CL&D Graphics and CL&D Digital. CL&D is a leading provider of high-quality flexographic and digital web packaging and converting solutions for consumer product companies. The addition of CL&D significantly expands ProMach's portfolio of flexible and rigid packaging systems and strengthens its ability to provide complete machinery and material solutions for a broad range of packaging applications.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
roboticstomorrow.com

Compact and Versatile: meet IA-2128-E

We are proud to present the new TCP/IP/Ethernet I/O module, the IA-2128-E, featuring 16 Digital Input channels, 2 Digital I/O channels and 8 Photo Relays. This new compact yet versatile module, allows the user to employ a wide variety of operation modes. Articles. Polling or sensing. This module can monitor...
COMPUTERS
roboticstomorrow.com

The Future of Robotic Exoskeletons: Roadblocks and Recent Advances

Exoskeletons, or wearable robotics, were a thing of fiction until very recently. Now, they exist not just in prototypes but in action, seeing service in heavy industries, physical rehabilitation and other sectors. As more people realize the technology’s benefits, exoskeletons could be a $5.4 billion industry by 2028. Here’s a...
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar tie to expand global presence

The partnership will bring HAI ROBOTICS' autonomous-case handling robotics (ACR) solution to the global supply chain where Invar is more established. HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehouse fulfillment, announced partnership with the UK-based global logistics solutions engineering company Invar System in a bid to expand its global presence by delivering competitive service to the supply chain where Invar is more established in the market place.
BUSINESS
aitrends.com

Novelty In The Game Of Go Provides Bright Insights For AI And Autonomous Vehicles

We already expect that humans to exhibit flashes of brilliance. It might not happen all the time, but the act itself is welcomed and not altogether disturbing when it occurs. What about when Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to display an act of novelty? Any such instance is bound to get our attention; questions arise right away.
COMPUTERS
roboticstomorrow.com

ModalAI Releases New Seeker Micro-Development Drone and VOXL CAM Perception Engine that Powers Smaller Drones, Robots and IoT Devices

ModalAI® officially released two new products today that help developers create smaller, smarter and safer robots and drones quickly and easily - the VOXL CAM™ perception engine and the Seeker™ micro-development drone, the world's first micro-development drone optimized for development of both indoor and outdoor autonomous navigation. Both new products are now on sale at modalai.com.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

UltraFlex induction heaters used to efficiently degas vacuum tube elements

Thanks to the improved timing and energy efficiency for this induction heating process, the customer would achieve better productivity rates while at the same time benefiting from reduced energy consumption. The efficiency of UltraFlex induction heaters in the process of degassing vacuum tube elements has recently been demonstrated by UltraFlex...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy