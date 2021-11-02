CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rosalía's Long-Awaited New Album, 'Motomami,' Is Finally On the Way

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalía has shared a very short teaser for her new album, Motomami, which is set to finally arrive in 2022. The 17-second clip features a quick-cutting montage of striking visuals, including a sequence where Rosalía’s entire body appears to be covered in red glitter. The video also features...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Listen to SahBabii’s new album Do it for Demon

Tattooed on SahBabii's forehead is an upside-down crucifix and the mark of the beast. He got that ink long before chart-topping rappers were literally dancing with the devil, just one measure of the young Atlanta rapper's influence since the release of his cult-favorite project S.A.N.D.A.S.. That ink may lead you to believe that the title of his just-released sixth full-length Do it for Demon is some reference to the underworld, but the project's title is in fact a tribute to a dead friend known as Demon. SahBabii hasn't lost his sense of humor on the new project — or his affection for thumping beats with transcendent, almost new-age melodies — but the heavy moments, like "Today Might Be The Day," cut deeper than SahBabii's catalogue has in the past. Listen to the full project below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to two new Travis Scott songs

Travis Scott has dropped his first solo material of the year. Listen to “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” below. “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” are Scott’s first new tracks since he dropped No.1 hit "Franchise," featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug, in 2020. The songs appear ahead of Scott's annual Astroworld festival, taking place this weekend (November 5-6) in Houston, Texas.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
NME

2AM make long-awaited return with two new music videos starring 2PM’s Junho

2AM have made their long-waited return after a seven-year hiatus with music videos for their new singles, ‘Should’ve Known’ and ‘No Good In Good-bye’. Both clips star actress Kim So-hyun and Junho from boyband 2PM as a pair of former lovers who reflect on their breakup and the happy memories of their past together. Soundtracked by the two ballads, each music video appears to loop into the other, as the couple replay the moments they shared together.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ozuna
dancingastronaut.com

Yotto assists on Anden’s final album single, ‘Grouplove’

Hot off the heels of their debut LP’s titular offering, “Youth Is Wasted On The Young,” Anden are back to offer “Grouplove” ahead of the album’s full delivery. Co-produced by Yotto, the hypnotic dance single constitutes Anden’s last hoorah before the album’s widespread release on November 11. Tom and Pete...
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Stream Jónsi’s Surprise New Album Obsidian

Last year, Sigur Rós frontman and multidisciplinary artist Jónsi Birgisson released Shiver, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 solo debut Go. Now, Jónsi has swooped in with a surprise third album: Obsidian, which is available to stream. Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, Obsidian is inspired by the March 2021...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Is Limp Bizkit’s new album dropping on Halloween?

Will we be ending the spooky season with a new Limp Bizkit album?. Fred Durst appears to be teasing the arrival of the “Break Stuff” outfit’s long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra, possibly hinting at a Halloween release date. In a recent Instagram Story, Durst shared a preview of the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin#Spanish#El Mal Querer#Rolling Stone
Pitchfork

A$AP Rocky Releases New Song “Sandman”: Listen

A$AP Rocky has released a new track titled “Sandman.” He previously previewed the song, produced by Kelvin Krash and Clams Casino, during Yams Day 2021. The release of “Sandman” comes as the rapper’s 2011 mixtape Live. Love. A$AP arrives on streaming platforms for the first time. Listen to “Sandman” below.
MUSIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tracklist of Adele's new album '30' revealed

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): The tracklist for Grammy-winning singer Adele's highly anticipated album '30' is here. The album, which marks her comeback to the music scene, is set to release on November 19. On Monday, the tracklist for '30' was revealed via a listing for Target's exclusive deluxe CD....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy