CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Settlement talks fail in Oregon youths' anti-US climate suit

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYVYs_0ckVlnWM00
Climate Lawsuit Youth Activists FILE - Kelsey Juliana, of Eugene, Ore., a lead plaintiff who is part of a lawsuit by a group of young people who say U.S. energy policies are causing climate change and hurting their future, greets supporters outside a federal courthouse, June 4, 2019, in Portland, Ore. Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a federal lawsuit in Eugene. The 21 plaintiffs alleged in the original lawsuit against the U.S. that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the government's actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) (Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a landmark federal lawsuit that attempted to hold the nation's leadership accountable for its role in global warming.

The development, announced by the plaintiffs' attorney on Monday, comes as world leaders, including President Joe Biden, meet in Scotland to grapple with climate change.

The plaintiffs now want a judge to allow an amended version of the case, known as Juliana v. the United States, to go to trial.

“These 21 young people have been stonewalled, delayed, and obstructed by their own government for six years now," the plaintiffs' attorney, Julia Olson, said in a statement. "These young people have been waiting six years to have their evidence heard and the issues determined by a court of law. When will our government act like the global leaders they claim to be and let these youth be heard?”

The youth plaintiffs alleged in the original 2015 lawsuit that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the U.S. government’s actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming.

In a major victory, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken ruled the following year that the plaintiffs had a case and that it could proceed to trial, but the lawsuit has been challenged repeatedly in federal court by the Obama and Trump administrations, which sought to get it dismissed.

A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 dismissed the case after finding that Aiken lacked the power to order or design a climate recovery plan in the high-profile climate change lawsuit.

They noted that such a remedy should be made by the nation’s politicians or voters.

The plaintiffs then filed an amended complaint in March and asked the judge to change their lawsuit to seek a different ruling: that the nation's fossil fuel-based energy system is unconstitutional.

In May, Aiken ordered a settlement conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Coffin, who came out of retirement to oversee the process.

The youth plaintiffs are now between the ages of 13 and 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDBO

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail. More than 13,000 polling places opened Sunday morning even as the opposition denounced more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
WDBO

EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDBO

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure taking effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Georgians protest outside ex-president Saakashvili's prison

RUSTAVI, Georgia — (AP) — Hundreds of protesters are rallying outside a prison in Georgia to demand that the country’s incarcerated former President Mikheil Saakashvili be transferred to a private clinic because he is weakening while on a hunger strike. Saakashvili declared the hunger strike hours after being placed in...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WDBO

Climate goal: Money for poor nations; less emissions by rich

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

After drinking water crisis, Newark is winning war on lead

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — On a recent sun-drenched morning, the staccato rhythms of a jackhammer ricocheted off buildings as a work crew dug into a Newark street to remove an aging pipe that carried water — and potentially a poison — to a small apartment building. The new pipe...
NEWARK, NJ
WDBO

Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was. Some district leaders say offering vaccine...
EDUCATION
WDBO

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

KHARTOUM, Sudan — (AP) — Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people Sunday in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Anti#Ap
WDBO

NKorea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, state media reported Sunday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. An artillery firing competition among mechanized...
MILITARY
WDBO

Culture war fight finds mixed success in school board races

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — School board candidates opposing mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history won in red states and some politically divided districts but often came up short in their bids to shape policy for school districts over the newest culture war issue. The mixed results...
EDUCATION
WDBO

Poles protest strict abortion law after pregnant woman dies

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Protesters turned out in Warsaw and in many other Polish cities Saturday to decry the country's restrictive abortion law, which they say has led to the death of a young mother with pregnancy that had medical problems. The protesters held portraits of the woman, 30-year-old...
PROTESTS
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Prosecutors play up Rittenhouse inexperience

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder have been working to paint him as an inexperienced teenager who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group on the night he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

The magic 1.5: What's behind climate talks' key elusive goal

Glasgow, Scotland — (AP) — One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in : The magic and elusive 1.5. That stands for the international goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — France has agreed to help initiate talks between Cyprus and French-speaking African countries for a deal to take back their citizens whose asylum applications have been rejected, the Cypriot interior minister said Saturday. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said his French counterpart Gerald Darmanin made the...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

The Latest: Paris protesters target top 10 polluting nations

PARIS — Hundreds of activists gathered at Paris City Hall on Saturday to protest the inaction about climate change by the 10 top climate-polluting nations in the world. They deployed large portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi, US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga along a banner reading “climate inaction = crime against life.”
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy