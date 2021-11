Bring on the metaverse, says Dropbox founder and CEO Drew Houston. "We are building towards a metaverse. I am really excited about the vision," said Houston on Yahoo Finance Live. "Where Dropbox fits in if you are working in that kind of environment or in the metaverse, you need stuff. So for your digital content, Dropbox could help and that is what we are building towards. It is very early. It is a long journey, but it is exciting."

