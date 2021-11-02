Arista Networks, Pfizer rise; Chegg, Harsco fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Arista Networks Inc., up $83.30 to $491.87.

The cloud networking company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

Simon Property Group Inc., up $9.63 to $158.99.

The real estate investment trust raised its financial forecast for the year after reporting solid third-quarter earnings.

Chegg Inc., down $30.64 to $32.12.

The provider of online textbook rental services lowered its sales forecast for the year.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.81 to $45.45.

The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

Clorox Co., up $1.99 to $165.39.

The maker of bleach and other household goods beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Rogers Corp., up $61.67 to $269.90.

DuPont is buying the the maker of components for the electronics industry for about $5.2 billion.

Harsco Corp., down $3.66 to $14.49.

The waste disposal and recycling company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

McKesson Corp., up $10.85 to $218.93.

The prescription drug distributor raised its profit forecasts after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.