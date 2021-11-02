Robert T. Day

(CNN) — Following a crowd surge at a Houston concert that left at least eight people dead and dozens injured, authorities will examine key causes behind the surge and what could have been done to get attendees out of harm's way, police said Saturday. The crowd at the sold-out Astroworld...
New York, NY (CNN) — The Twitterverse has spoken. Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that he would let Twitter users decide if he should sell 10% of the 170.5 million shares he holds in Tesla (TSLA), and 58% of the more than 3.5 million voters said "yes." Musk, the company's founder...
Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
An appeals court ruled on Saturday to temporarily halt President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. The ruling came from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a challenge to the mandate requiring employers with over 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or undergo frequent testing directly with the court.
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
TK Tellez knows that festivals can get crazy. But nothing, he says, could have prepared him for the tragedy that unfolded Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. It began an hour before Travis Scott was set to perform, as Tellez and his girlfriend stood near the stage in hopes of getting a better view of the rapper.
(CNN) — Rapper and producer Travis Scott, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died Friday night, gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday night. "I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed...
Washington — Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Sunday that congressional Democrats "blew the timing" of passing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and broader social policy and climate package, to the detriment of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in his failed race for the Virginia governor's mansion against Republican Glenn Youngkin.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, just under a year into his presidency, has delivered on a key campaign promise to work across the aisle in order to deliver the largest investment ever in restoring crumbling U.S. roads, bridges and other types of physical infrastructure. But it's still not clear whether...
“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
