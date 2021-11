Kyle Schwarber is set to be a free agent for the second straight offseason, and his stock looks to be a bit higher this time around. A year ago, the Cubs non-tendered the left-handed slugger in a cost-cutting move, rather than pay him in his final turn through arbitration. Schwarber settled for a one-year, $10 million contract with the Nationals, including a $3 million buyout on an $11.5 million mutual option for 2022. Assuming that Schwarber and the Red Sox (who traded for him at the Deadline) don’t both pick that up, he will re-enter the open market coming off a significantly stronger season that resulted in his first All-Star selection.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO