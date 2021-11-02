Kings Island rider files lawsuit, claims stroke due to injuries

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the parent company of Kings Island, claiming she suffered a stroke and debilitating injuries after riding a ride at the amusement park.

The lawsuit claims the rider was “severely slammed around” on Adventure Express and is seeking in excess of $25,000.

The lawsuit was filed against parent company Cedar Fair in federal district court in Cincinnati. It claims Darian Young of Muncie, Indiana, visited Kings Island in September 2019 and suffered serious injuries after riding the Adventure Express wooden roller coaster.

“Darian Young was caused to suffer great physical pain and injury including, but not limited to, a cervical dissection creating a stroke, resulting in severe mental and physical suffering, permanent disability, and she has every reason to believe that these injuries and damages will continue into the future,” the lawsuit says.

Chad Showalter, Kings Island director of communications said: “It’s Kings Island’s policy to not comment on pending litigation.”

The lawsuit was originally filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court but transferred to the federal court Monday.

Adventure Express opened at Kings Island in 1991. The amusement park’s website says it travels 3,000 feet .

The ride is in the Oktoberfest area of the park.